Top 5 rarest Fortnite Battle Pass skins that most players never unlocked

Battle Pass (BP) skins are some of the most recognizable cosmetics found throughout Fortnite and its battle royale mode.

Every Season, Fortnite players are offered a new pass to purchase, including free V-Bucks, loading screens, back blings, harvesting tools, gliders, and fabulous outfits.

With Fortnite currently in Chapter 2 Season 8, there have been plenty of battle pass tiers for players to unlock. The game wasn't always at the popularity it is now, though, making some of those skins quite rare at this point.

Fortnite BP skins most players did not unlock

5) Elite Agent

The Elite Agent skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Elite Agent skin could have been obtained at Tier 87 in the Fortnite Season 3 BP. This Epic rarity outfit is hardly visible these days. There weren't nearly as many players in the battle royale game in Season 3 and the pass was still a fairly new concept. Not everyone jumped on board right away, making this skin very rare.

4) Sparkle Specialist

The Sparkle Specialist skin (Image via Epic Games)

The Sparkle Specialist is similar to the Elite Agent but comes from a season prior. The Fortnite BP of Season 2 offered players a Tier 56 reward in the form of Sparkle Specialist.

Season 2 was even more lacking in players than Season 3. Leveling up the BP in Season 2 was considered dreadful by some players. That meant some didn't reach Tier 56 at all or even try.

3) Omega

The different Omega skin styles (Image via Epic Games)

As the default version of the fully unlocked styles, Omega is one of the rarest BP skins. In season 4, Fortnite started to pick up the pace of the player base, but it was still a difficult task getting to Tier 100. Not to mention the unlockable styles had to be obtained during the season, not after. There are plenty of players who have missed out on Omega.

2) The Reaper

The Reaper skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

The Reaper was part of Tier 100 BP for Fortnite Season 3. If Elite Agent can be considered rare, then the outfit once known as the "John Wick skin" is definitely missing from most players' lockers. It wasn't easy to get to Tier 100 in the early days of the game. If you spot a player with this skin, you know they have been around for a long time.

1) Black Knight

The Black Knight skin (Image via Epic Games)

Truthfully, if a player has a Black Knight skin, they need to be applauded. The Season 2 BP only went to Tier 70, but it was possibly the most complex pass to complete in Fortnite's history.

Fortnite was a while away from reaching its peak, meaning players either didn't go for the pass or weren't around for it. The Black Knight is one of the rarest skins in the entire game.

