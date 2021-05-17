Top 5 Rarest Fortnite skins as of May 2021

Fortnite Season 6 has seen the return of a few really rare skins like the Radiant Striker. These formerly rare skins are no longer the status symbol in Fortnite anymore. However, there are a few skins that haven't been seen in a while and reserve the right to be called as rare in Fortnite.

Popular Fortnite data miner Hypex has come out with a list of skins that didn't come back to the item shop in a while now. Based upon his tweet, here are the 5 rarest skins in Fortnite as of May 2021.

Here are the top 10 skins with the longest last release wait, i'll post one for emotes and other types later! (let me know if you spot any mistakes) pic.twitter.com/L6MjfcxK4k — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 9, 2021

Top 5 rarest skins in Fortnite

#1 - Hacivat

Hacivat is apparently a lead character from a traditional Turkish shadow play. Overall, Hacivat has a strong Turkish influence as well. This skin went live on September 14th, 2018 and was a part of the Hacivat set. Between September 2018, and December 2018, the Fortnite Hacivat skin was only seen 4 times. Since this skin is barely seen in the lobby these days, it's easy to assume that not many people playing the game currently have this skin.

#2 - Special Forces

It's a surprise that despite being released 32 times, Special Forces is still a rare skin in Fortnite. First introduced in November 2017, players can purchase this skin for 1200 V-Bucks from the Fortnite item shop. The skin was last seen in January 2019 and hasn't returned to the game since. It's difficult to say if this skin will return or not because Epic Games is bringing back a lot of old skins. So there's still a chance that the Special Forces skin might be seen in the Fortnite item shop soon.

#3 - Hyperion

The Hyperion skin in Fortnite was part of the Hyper set. It follows an interesting orange and purple theme in the game. The first time this skin was seen was back in February 2018, and it made its final appearance in the Fortnite item shop in January 2019.

#4 - Backbone

Everyone loves their rag tag menacing biker skin. Despite this being a really cool looking skin, the Backbone skin in Fortnite is a rare skin indeed. It was last seen in the Fortnite item shop in February 2019, and has found its way into the item shop only four times .

#5 - Sash Sergeant

Although he's currently an NPC, the Sash Sergeant skin in Fortnite is a very rare skin. It's younger than the other skins seen on this list, indicating that there is a small chance that this isn't as rare as the others. However, the Sash Sergeant skin is barely seen in the lobbies these days. It was last seen in the Fortnite item shop in May 2019.