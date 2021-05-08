No Fortnite skin is "rare" anymore, are they still worth buying?

The very idea of owning a rare Fortnite skin was somewhat of a status symbol in the game. However, the continuous return of these cosmetics to the item shop has slightly diminished this idea as a whole.

There are many skins in Fortnite that were once considered rare but now aren't that rare anymore. Most of these rare skins are in everyone's lockers, barring those part of a particular promotional offer.

I SWAR TO GOD IF EPIC BRING BACK MY OG RECON EXPERT I WILL BE QUITTING THE GAME. IT IS MY OGEST SKIN EPIC. #fortnite #mad #reconexpert #rare #epicgames YOU BETTER NOT DO IT pic.twitter.com/DYy8Pxua0U — neb💫 (@nebology) May 20, 2020

Understandably, skins like Double Helix and Wild Cat will be rare in Fortnite because these were tied with Nintendo Switch promotions. Players were required to buy an entire console to get their hands on these Fortnite cosmetics, which, honestly, not everyone can afford at the best of times.

There is one plus, my skins are rare in #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/PrjyNtmn1P — Brunatny (@KBrunatny) May 4, 2021

Goodbye rare fortnite skin 😩😔😢 pic.twitter.com/HkJEP3jUQo — MisterMajikku (@MrMajikku) March 2, 2021

However, skins, like John Wick or Radiant Striker, cannot be considered rare anymore, as they've already appeared in the item shop.

And given the way Epic Games is progressing, there is a high chance that older skins will be back in the Fortnite item shop sooner or later. Hence, the very idea or the definition of these items being "rare" is lost.

16 Items returned from over 300 days ago. My guess is that Fortnite had so much backlog of rare things, they wanted to bring some back all in one shop! Glad everyone gets to experience some of these awesome skin sets + emotes! Now they need to mass sell us old gliders. pic.twitter.com/WHvV4wxCHQ — I Talk 💭 (@ThisIsITalk) April 10, 2021

Most of the skins that are considered rare were from the early days of Fortnite. These were rare because not many players played the game back then, and thus, only a handful of players bought these items.

Fortnite as a game has grown considerably over the years and has a larger player base at this point, so when these skins come back to the game, a considerable number of players purchase them, causing them to lose their rare status.

Ik but it’s one of my only tik tok “rare skins” and I like flexing on fortnite kids — Astro (@Nathan00326005) May 6, 2021

Does this change the value of these Fortnite skins?

if the community will be mad because their "oh so rare" skin isn't rare anymore, then that's a real problem.



that just goes to show how awful fortnite's community is if skin exclusivity is something of importance. everyone should be able to get any skin they want. — Sinderoth - #BringHybridBack (@Sinderoth) May 6, 2021

This does happen to be a very controversial question. Essentially, the monetary value of the skin doesn't change.

When it comes to the status, once a skin goes from rare to easily available, the hype behind it dies down to a certain extent. And the hype does affect sales in a few ways.

dont forget Travis Scott. His Goosebumps became a hit again after the Fortnite Event he had. up to this day it's a hit on the radio and his skin is sooo rare that fortnite kids are BEGGING! for it to come back like it's really is a collectible. — Dale (@DeilDevil) May 3, 2021

Having said that, most fans purchase these Fortnite skins because they like to own them or they relate to the character.

So, even if one of these skins loses its "rare" status, they may still hold the same sentimental value to a particular player base.

Then if they bring back Travis and Astro jack it wouldn't be rare and the people that bought it before would be mad and they made the people that didn't have Jules can get another skin of jules — Devour Gamer - Fortnite Leaks (@D3VOUR_GAMER) May 2, 2021

However, the idea of these skins being a status symbol does not exist anymore. And for now, only the battle pass skins from the early days of Fortnite can be accepted as rare skins because not many people have them.

But will Epic make these items available in the Fortnite item shop soon? That's a question only time will be able to answer.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.