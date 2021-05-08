No Fortnite skin is "rare" anymore, are they still worth buying?

The very idea of owning a rare Fortnite skin was somewhat of a status symbol in the game. However, the continuous return of these cosmetics to the item shop has slightly diminished this idea as a whole.
There are many skins in Fortnite that were once considered rare but now aren't that rare anymore. Most of these rare skins are in everyone's lockers, barring those part of a particular promotional offer.
Understandably, skins like Double Helix and Wild Cat will be rare in Fortnite because these were tied with Nintendo Switch promotions. Players were required to buy an entire console to get their hands on these Fortnite cosmetics, which, honestly, not everyone can afford at the best of times.
However, skins, like John Wick or Radiant Striker, cannot be considered rare anymore, as they've already appeared in the item shop.
And given the way Epic Games is progressing, there is a high chance that older skins will be back in the Fortnite item shop sooner or later. Hence, the very idea or the definition of these items being "rare" is lost.
Most of the skins that are considered rare were from the early days of Fortnite. These were rare because not many players played the game back then, and thus, only a handful of players bought these items.
Fortnite as a game has grown considerably over the years and has a larger player base at this point, so when these skins come back to the game, a considerable number of players purchase them, causing them to lose their rare status.
Does this change the value of these Fortnite skins?
This does happen to be a very controversial question. Essentially, the monetary value of the skin doesn't change.
When it comes to the status, once a skin goes from rare to easily available, the hype behind it dies down to a certain extent. And the hype does affect sales in a few ways.
Having said that, most fans purchase these Fortnite skins because they like to own them or they relate to the character.
So, even if one of these skins loses its "rare" status, they may still hold the same sentimental value to a particular player base.
However, the idea of these skins being a status symbol does not exist anymore. And for now, only the battle pass skins from the early days of Fortnite can be accepted as rare skins because not many people have them.
But will Epic make these items available in the Fortnite item shop soon? That's a question only time will be able to answer.
Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer.