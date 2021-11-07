Top 5 rarest items to ever exist in Fortnite

Fortnite isn't just full of rare skins from years past but also rare items found on the battle royale island.

There have been a lot of items in Fortnite, which range from giving health, special abilities, or helping complete a challenge. Some of them have been extremely hard to find.

Fortnite has introduced items that appear less than a percentage amount of the time. There are a handful of players in the battle royale who may have never come across them.

Five of the rarest Fortnite items of all time

5) Bud the Mushroom

Bud the Mushroom isn't higher on the list because he has been readded to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 8. In Chapter 2 Season 2, however, Bud was only available for a single day. Now, Bud doesn't follow players and heal them like in Season 2. So, he could still be considered super rare.

4) Rare Chest

A rare chest in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

There is only a 2.6% chance to find a rare chest in Fortnite. It has a metallic blue color about it rather than the normal wooden color a chest. These chests guarantee an Epic or Legendary weapon and are nearly impossible to find. If a player manages to open one early in a game, they'll be set.

3) Air Strike

The Air Strike item in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Remember the Air Strike? It was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 9, and was vaulted by Season X. It existed for just about three weeks in Fortnite. It is a pickup item that can be thrown to call in an Air Strike on a certain location. It was hard to find, and it'll probably never be seen again.

2) Mythic Goldfish

The Mythic Goldfish (Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic Goldfish is a golden trophy version of the Flopper. This thing has a .0001% chance of being found in Fortnite, that is 1-in-1 million. Seeing this is an incredible feat, though. It deals 200 damage to players and structures, making it a one-hit kill. No wonder it is so rare.

1) Golden Mushroom

The Mythic Mushroom. (Image via Epic Games)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Golden Mushroom, or Mythic Mushroom, is just as hard to find as the Mythic Goldfish. Dark wooded areas, such as Weeping Weeds, may have a Golden Mushroom. More people fish all over in Fortnite than those who drop into a location like Weeping Woods. That makes anyone coming across this super rare, even though it only gives 100 Shield upon use.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar