Top 5 Spider-Man: No Way Home characters players might see in Fortnite Chapter 3

With Spider-Man: No Way Home hype building, it's safe to say that the webslinger will be present in Fortnite Chapter 3. Even before resident leaker ShiinaBR confirmed the same, only a short while ago, rumors have been floating around regarding a collaboration.

However, it's unlikely that only a single character will make it to the game. Since the Naruto: Shippuden collaboration has four skins, it's very likely that the Spider-Man collaboration will have multiple characters featured in-game.

Shiina @ShiinaBR FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 FORTNITE X SPIDERMAN - SEE YOU IN CHAPTER 3 https://t.co/jcGhGfEUPm

These characters from the Spider-Man universe would make excellent skins in Fortnite Chapter 3

5) Doctor Octopus

Comic_Shifter616 @DrewGillespie17 I'm only gonna say this once or twice @FortniteGame or @Marvel PLEASE let this amazing villain into both of your universes and also i wanna see if you guys could cosplay doctor octopus and you guys have until Halloween I'm only gonna say this once or twice @FortniteGame or @Marvel PLEASE let this amazing villain into both of your universes and also i wanna see if you guys could cosplay doctor octopus and you guys have until Halloween https://t.co/MhSmLeCjRL

Not adding in Doctor Octopus to the Spider-Man x Fortnite collaboration would be a grave mistake. This evil scientist is by far one of the most recognizable villains in the franchise.

In addition to skin, appendages that resemble octopus tentacles would be a great add-on for a back bling. They can be reactive in nature and twirl about when an opponent gets eliminated.

4) The Lizard

The Lizard's skin would be difficult for those in combat. Given his stocky physique and long tail, it would be a dead giveaway to the enemy.

However, much like the Eddie Brock and Venom skin, this too could feature swappable outfits. One being Dr. Curtis Connors and the other being the Lizard.

3) Green Goblin

The Green Goblin's glider can be an amazing glider skin in Fortnite Chapter 3. It even fits perfectly with the existing mechanics in-game. Although the skin may not go well with the game's esthetics, it may be added due to popular demand.

2) Electro

Rhudant @rhudant sobre esse negócio aí, curti o redesign do Electro (n nesse print em específico pq Jamie Foxx em Cg é algo medonho), e tbm por n terem mostrado tudo assim de cara

agora o negócio é esperar exatamente um mês e ter muita propaganda, skin do fortnite e essas coisa aí de blockbuster sobre esse negócio aí, curti o redesign do Electro (n nesse print em específico pq Jamie Foxx em Cg é algo medonho), e tbm por n terem mostrado tudo assim de caraagora o negócio é esperar exatamente um mês e ter muita propaganda, skin do fortnite e essas coisa aí de blockbuster https://t.co/QPMqpjPyqu

Electro would make an amazing skin in Fortnite Chapter 3. It has all the right vibes, and due to the mechanical look, a lot of accessories could be added to the cosmetic bundle.

Lighting-bolt extensions can be featured as a harvesting tool, while the back-bling can double as a glider. The lightning bolts would even make for excellent contrails. There are so many possibilities that Epic Games could explore with Electro.

1) Sandman

In terms of cosmetics, Sandman has so much to offer. Despite the character having a large fan following, it may be hard to recreate his skin in the game. Additionally, if the rumored desert biome comes true in Fortnite Chapter 3, he would make for an excellent NPC.

Note: The list is in no particular order and the article is subjective- it solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

