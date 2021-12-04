Top 5 most unused weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 that no one will miss

The arsenal of Fortnite gets continuously updated as Epic regularly vaults and unvaults weapons as well as adds new ones to the game. The variety of weapons in Fortnite often confuses gamers as they are left wondering which one will be best suited for their gameplay.

The popularity of the weapons also plays an important factor in the gamers mind. Therefore it is certain that some weapons are more used than the rest. Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 was quite an entertaining season. However, there are certain weapons that gamers rarely used and won't miss in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Rarely used weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

5) Submachine Gun

SMG has been disappointing gamers for a long time and the streak continued in Chapter 2 Season 8 as well. Although it has a high fire rate, it is pretty inaccurate and much of a hindrance during combats.

The low damage output adds to the misery and is therefore one of the rarely used weapons in Fortnite.

4) Charge Shotgun

Face-offs with enemies in Fortnite are extremely fast paced. Loopers rarely get the scope to adjust themselves to the situation and strategize accordingly. It requires absolute precision and skill along with being quick in action.

Due to this, the Charged Shotgun becomes a burden for players. In order to deal the maximum damage, the weapon needs to be charged for a considerable period before shooting enemies. The charging mechanism results in delays and can lead to the elimination of the gamer.

3) Lever Action Shotgun

Listing down the cons of this weapon will reveal why it is the last choice of every gamer. The weapon fares low in every department. It has a poor range, low damage and on top of that it is highly inaccurate.

It is a good weapon to get hold of right after landing, but for those who wish to taste a Victory Royale, should get rid of it right away.

2) Recon Scanner

Even though the weapon was one of the most used ones in Chapter 2 Season 7, it lost its prominence in the Cubed themed season. The weapon can only be found in IO bases, which are usually heavily guarded.

Gamers tend to avoid engaging in useless combat and therefore, the Recon Scanner has been one of the least used weapons.

1) Dual Fiend Hunters

The Dual Fiend Hunters were introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. It received a warm welcome from the community but was not able to live up to the expectation.

The weapon is extremely unreliable and inaccurate. Opting to use this weapon in Fortnite hinders more than help and hence remains one of the least used weapons in Chapter 2 Season 8.

Edited by Rohit Mishra