It can be hard to point out the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World Assault rifles since they are a favorite among the players, and especially due to the sheer number of options available. This class offers great versatility, allowing you to deal with enemies whether they are near or far. The balance of accuracy and utility on the battlefields makes assault rifles among the most used weapons in Save The World.

This article will run you through some of the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World, including their stats and crafting recipes.

(Note: Not all the weapons in this list are easy to get as a newcomer to the game. Some of the materials needed to craft these weapons are hard to come by. However, they are not impossible to find.)

Top 5 must-have assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

Here are the five best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World:

5) Hunter-Killer

Hunter-Killer (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 34-40 (per shot)

34-40 (per shot) Fire Rate: 7

7 Magazine Size: 30

30 Reload Time: 2.5 seconds

2.5 seconds Impact: 50

50 Crit Chance: 10%

10% Crit Damage: +50%

+50% Durability: 350

350 DPS: 238-280

238-280 Crafting ingredients: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, 11 Ore, one Active Powercell

The Hunter-Killer combines the best aspects of assault rifles, boasting a balanced mix of damage, accuracy, and fire rate. Its reliable performance makes it a popular choice among beginners seeking a versatile weapon for various combat scenarios.

Whether clearing out husks in close quarters or picking off targets from a distance, the Hunter-Killer proves to be a dependable companion for players. Hence, it is one of the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

4) Siegebreaker

Siegebreaker (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 29-34 (per shot)

29-34 (per shot) Fire Rate: 8

8 Magazine Size: 30

30 Reload Time: 2.3 seconds

2.3 seconds Impact: 41

41 Crit Chance: 10%

10% Crit Damage: +50%

+50% Durability: 375

375 DPS: 232-272

232-272 Crafting ingredients: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, 11 Ore, one Active Powercell

The Siegebreaker's balanced stats and ease of use make it a solid option for novices. With its reasonable damage output and controllable recoil, the weaponm gives players a wondeful gameplay experience which makes it one of the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

Mathematically, it is not very impressive, but it is an amazing gun to wield that will help you get acquainted with assault rifles as you wander around. Besides being easy to use, this gun is very easy to get. In fact, you can get your hands on the schematic on the very first day.

3) Razorblade

Razorblade (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 30-35 (per shot)

30-35 (per shot) Fire Rate: 9

9 Magazine Size: 30

30 Reload Time: 2.3 seconds

2.3 seconds Impact: 43

43 Crit Chance: 15%

15% Crit Damage: +50%

+50% Durability: 375

375 DPS: 270-315

270-315 Crafting ingredients: 15 Blast Powder, 30 Mechanical Parts, 11 Ore, one Active Powercell

For novices looking for a trustworthy assault rifle, the Razorblade is yet another fantastic option. Well-known for its precision and rapid fire rate, this gun is excellent at dealing medium-to-long-range, sustained damage to adversaries.

Since the gun comes with low recoil, players will be able to control the gun and their aim without any trouble even in intensive firefights. The Razorblade can help quickly eliminate large groups of husks with the right aim and timing.

Since it is good at eliminating large groups easily, this gun is one of the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

2) Nocturno

Nocturno (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 32-38 (per shot)

32-38 (per shot) Fire Rate: 8

8 Magazine Size: 30

30 Reload Time: 2.1 seconds

2.1 seconds Impact: 47

47 Crit Chance: 10%

10% Crit Damage: +75%

+75% Durability: 400

400 DPS: 256-304

256-304 Crafting ingredients: 20 Blast Powder, 40 Mechanical Parts, 15 Ore, two Active Powercell

As a legendary variant of the Siegebreaker, the Nocturno offers enhanced performance with increased damage and improved durability. While it may be more challenging to obtain compared to other weapons, its effectiveness in combat on the battlefield of Save The World justifies the effort.

The Nocturno's superior firepower and precision make it a valuable asset for beginners seeking to excel in challenging missions and higher difficulty levels. Once you hit an enemy with the Nocturno and reload, they will explode. It is great for clearing hordes, making it one of the best Assault Rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World, thanks to it crowd-clearing potential.

1) Deathstalker

Deathstalker is one of the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 45-52 (per shot)

45-52 (per shot) Fire Rate: 4

4 Magazine Size: 20

20 Reload Time: 2.7 seconds

2.7 seconds Impact: 70

70 Crit Chance: 20%

20% Crit Damage: +75%

+75% Durability: 300

300 DPS: 180-208

180-208 Crafting ingredients: 20 Blast Powder, 40 Mechanical Parts, 15 Ore, two Active Powercell

Like the previous entry, this weapon is not easy to get your hands on as a newcomer, but it is worth every drop of sweat and blood. This is because the Deathstalker offers unparalleled accuracy and range in this mode.

This weapon is great for taking out enemies that are far off in the distance, thanks to its high damage per shot. It comes with a sight attached to it, so you can aim at enemies in the distance with great ease. However, it is no pushover when it comes to close-quarters combat.

The Deathstalker has a lower rate of fire compared to some of the other entries on this list, but it compensates for that with its high damage output. It has a 20% chance of landing a critical hit, and with decent durability, this weapon finds its place in the first place on this list of the best assault rifles for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

