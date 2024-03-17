The best melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World can help you master the art of close-quarter combat on the battlefield. There are a truckload of options here, but not all are worth your time and resources. In this article, we have listed some of the best melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World to help you make the most out of this class in fights.

(Note: Not all the weapons in this list are easy to get as a newcomer to the game. However, it is not impossible to get them. So, consider getting them as soon as possible.)

Top 5 must-have melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

5) Rusty Mechanical Hammer (also known as the Crude Hammer)

Crude Hammer (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 58

58 Swing Speed: 0.88 attacks per second

0.88 attacks per second Durability: 300

300 Crafting ingredients: 15 Planks, 30 Rough Ore, 11 Copper Ore, one Active Powercell, and one Rusty Mechanical Parts

This versatile hammer is among the must-have melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World due to its balanced stats and ease of use. With decent damage output and moderate swing speed, the Rusty Mechanical Hammer is reliable in a variety of situations.

Its primary attack pummels through enemies with brute force, while offering a lot of varied perks depending on the character class you play with. Additionally, its durability makes it a dependable choice for extended battles, which finds a place for it on this list of the best melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

4) Stormblade

Stormblade (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 58 (Energy)

58 (Energy) Swing Speed: 1.14 attacks per second

1.14 attacks per second Durability: 300

300 Crafting ingredients: 15 Planks, 24 Mineral Powder, one Rotating Gizmo, 30 Rough Ore, 11 Copper Ore, one Active Powercell

The Stormblade excels at dealing elemental damage. Regardless of the elemental resistances exhibited by husks, this electrified sword is efficient against all their varieties due to its energy damage. This is one of the reasons why it is among the best melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

Because of its special ability to overcome elemental weaknesses — Energy Damage — it is a dependable option for novices who might run into a variety of enemies during their missions.

Thanks to its svelte form and quick strikes, the Stormblade finds itself at the fourth spot on this list of must-have melee weapons for beginners in Fornite Save The World. However, if you consider its crafting recipe, finding Active Powercells can be a tough task for newbies. You can find them if you devote yourself to the cause.

3) Vindertech Slicer

Vindertech Slicer (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 67

67 Swing Speed: 1.21 attacks per second

1.21 attacks per second Durability: 300

300 Crafting ingredients: 15 Planks, 30 Rough Ore, one Silver Ore, 11 Rotating Gizmo, and one Active Powercell

The Vindertech Slicer is a futuristic melee weapon that combines substance and elegance. If you are new to the game and wish to stand out on the battlefield, the Vindertech Slicer is one of the best must-have melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World. This is mostly due to its high-tech appeal and streamlined design.

The Vindertech Slicer isn't just for show. It can deal a lot of damage, and it has a special energy blade that can easily cut through several opponents. With a powerful energy wave released by its heavy attack, even the toughest husks are easily defeated if you have this melee weapon at your disposal.

2) Lead Sled

Lead Sled (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 71

71 Swing Speed: 0.83 attacks per second

0.83 attacks per second Durability: 375

375 Crafting ingredients: 15 Planks, 30 Rough Ore, 11 Copper Ore, one Active Powercell, and one Sturdy Mechanical Parts

For beginners who prefer blunt force over sharp edges, the Lead Sled is the perfect choice. This heavy hammer delivers devastating blows that can knock back and stun enemies, giving you precious moments to regroup or finish them off.

Its unique trait, Knockback, ensures that husks are sent flying with each strike, providing both crowd control and damage in one powerful package. With its formidable presence and brute strength, the Lead Sled is a must-have melee weapon for beginners in Fortnite Save The World, especially for those looking to make an impact on the battlefield.

Since this is a legendary weapon and it needs an Active Powercell as one of its crafting ingredients, the Room Sweeper can be a bit hard to acquire; it is not impossible, though. So, you should work towards getting it as it is one of the must-have melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

1) Smasher Basher

Smasher Basher (Image via Epic Games)

Damage: 74

74 Swing Speed: 0.9 attacks per second

0.9 attacks per second Durability: 300

300 Crafting ingredients: 15 Planks, 30 Rough Ore, 11 Copper Ore, one Active Powercell, and one Rotating Gizmo

The Smasher Basher is a reliable and powerful melee weapon that offers high damage output and decent swing speed, making it ideal for beginners. Its moderate swing speed allows for efficient combat, while its high impact value ensures effective crowd control by staggering or knocking back enemies.

With its straightforward crafting recipe and balanced stats, the Basher is a great choice for players looking to excel in close-quarters combat. As such, it is one of the best melee weapons for beginners in Fortnite Save the World.

