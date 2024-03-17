The best SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World come with excellent fire rates, which allow you to efficiently assist your friends in killing enemies in this popular PvE mode. Owing to their low recoil and high damage output, SMGs are some of the best weapons that you can equip your character with to fight against the monsters.

In this article, we have listed the best SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World, including details about their stats.

(Note: Not all the weapons in this list are easy to get as a newcomer to the game, but you can get them if you grind hard.)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Top 5 must-have SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World

Here are the five best SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World:

5) Silenced Specter

Silenced Spectre (Image via EG)

Damage: 21-24 (base)

21-24 (base) Fire Rate: 12

12 Magazine Size: 50

50 Reload Time: 2.2 seconds

The weapon's name accurately describes how good the Silenced Spectre is at being stealthy, which makes it a great weapon for Fortnite players who want to fight without getting detected. Being able to slip under enemy radar can be beneficial for newcomers as they will be able to avoid the heat from the monsters.

With its massive magazine capacity, you can also compensate for your bad aim, which is natural for a newbie. The rapid fire rate that you get with this SMG enables you to shower a barrage of rounds at targets.

The Silenced Spectre is a dependable weapon that can easily take down intimidating enemies, thanks to its benefits such as Affliction and Damage against Mist Monsters and Bosses. These factors make it one of the best SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

4) Typewriter

Typewriter (Image via EG)

Damage: 24-29 (base)

24-29 (base) Fire Rate: 10

10 Magazine Size: 50

50 Reload Time: 2.1 seconds

The Typewriter is a fan-favorite SMG, known for its exceptional stability and impressive damage output. Its high rate of fire, coupled with decent accuracy, makes it an ideal choice when it comes to SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

If you are looking to mow down husks with ease using a weapon from this class, you will rarely come across a better choice. Additionally, the Typewriter's unique perk, Bullet Chain, allows it to occasionally fire bullets without expending ammo, making it even more efficient during intense battles.

3) Bobcat

Bobcat (Image via EG)

Damage: 24-29 (base)

24-29 (base) Fire Rate: 10

10 Magazine Size: 50

50 Reload Time: 2.1 seconds

The Bobcat combines the best of both worlds, offering you the perfect balance between damage, accuracy, and fire rate. Its unique perk, Quick Clip, grants increased reload speed, thus ensuring minimal downtime during heated engagements.

This can be very helpful in sticky situations. As a result this, weapon ranks higher than the Typewriter on this list of the best SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World. Whether clearing out encampments or defending objectives, the Bobcat's versatility and reliability make it a go-to choice for beginners seeking a dependable SMG.

2) Hemlock

Hemlock (Image via EG)

Damage: 24-29 (base)

Fire Rate: 10

Magazine Size: 30

Reload Time: 2.3 seconds

With its sleek design and formidable firepower, the Hemlock stands as a reliable choice for players seeking to dominate close-quarters engagements.

Boasting high damage and impressive accuracy, this SMG excels at dispatching husks with precision. Its moderate fire rate allows for controlled bursts, ensuring efficient use of ammunition while maintaining lethal effectiveness. Whether clearing out encampments or defending objectives, the Hemlock proves its worth as one of the best SMGs for beginners in Fortnite Save The World.

1) Monsoon

Monsoon (Image via EG)

Damage: 22-26 (base)

22-26 (base) Fire Rate: 15

15 Magazine Size: 50

50 Reload Time: 2.7 seconds

The Monsoon unleashes a torrent of bullets with its blistering fire rate and massive magazine size, making it a force to be reckoned with in the hands of skilled marksmen.

Its individual shots lack the punch of other SMGs. Nevertheless, its rapid-fire capability allows for unparalleled crowd control, effectively suppressing waves of husks with ease.

\Whether raining down lead on encroaching enemies or laying down suppressing fire during intense firefights, the Monsoon proves invaluable in keeping the horde at bay while teammates regroup and strategize.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!