Treadmill that allows you to walk and run as Fortnite characters is taking the internet by storm

Gaming in the modern era knows no bounds, and a remarkable new invention has captured the attention of not just the Fortnite community but all gamers worldwide. The device in question is a treadmill that allows players to walk and run as their favorite Fortnite characters, and its discovery has been making rounds on social media.

In a recent X post by gaming journalist Jake Lucky, they shared a fascinating clip that demonstrated how the treadmill functions, with Fortnite not being the only choice for the gaming treadmill. The screen showcases other options such as Elder Scrolls Online, Fallout, Skyrim, and The Witcher 3: Blood And Wine. With a versatile collection of titles and an innovative approach to gaming as a whole, the treadmill has attracted a lot of attention from the community.

The Fortnite community reacts to the gaming treadmill

In the X clip, the player can be seen controlling their in-game character, wearing the Omega skin, while seemingly traversing through the Fatal Fields POI from the Chapter 1 map. The treadmill allows the player to synchronize real-life physical movements with their in-game actions, providing an unparalleled level of immersion while also promoting a health-positive attitude.

The Twitter post attracted a wide range of reactions from Fortnite players and the gaming community, which was a healthy mix of enthusiasm, humor, and confusion. Some players were quick to praise the treadmill, hoping to explore other options like Fallout and Elder Scrolls Online.

That said, not everyone has been so optimistic about this new discovery, as some players questioned the practicality of the treadmill and expressed their concerns with the gamification of physical fitness and other activities. Nevertheless, despite some players having such reservations, others reacted to the situation with humor, suggesting that the addition of a build mode to the treadmill would allow players to play Fortnite while getting in shape.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

As the gaming community continues to dissect the treadmill that allows them to navigate the virtual landscapes of their favorite games, it raises an interesting question. While the treadmill can clearly be seen as a part of the evolving landscape of gaming technology, the device could have massive implications moving forward as more and more activities are gamified for players.

