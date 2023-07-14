Fortnite players can claim Elder Scrolls Online free from Epic Games Store, here's how

With the upcoming collaboration between Epic Games and Elder Scrolls Online, Fortnite players will be able to claim the game for free from the Epic Games Store. According to leakers/data-miners, Elder Scrolls Online will be free to claim between July 20 - 27, 2023. However, given that this is subject to change, players should claim the game on July 20 itself to avoid losing out on the offer.

That being said, based on the information discovered within the files, Elder Scrolls Online should go live on the Epic Games Store at 11 AM ET on the given day. Once the free claim period ends, the game may be priced at $19.99 on the store page. However, that's not a bad thing, as there's a possibility that this might include a cosmetic set as a bonus. Keep in mind this is subject to change.

- The Elder Scrolls Online (TESO) will be available for free on the Epic Games store from the 20th to the 27th

- There is a page called "TESO-TEST" with a release date of July 20th, 2099, at 11 AM ET.

- The collaboration between Elder Scrolls Online and Fortnite is due to go live in the next few days.

Aside from Elder Scrolls Online going free on the Epic Games Store, the in-game collaboration with Fortnite is due to go live as well in the next few days. While Epic Games has still not made things official, leakers/data-miners have been able to pry most of the information from the files and make them public.

Fortnite x Elder Scrolls Online collaboration



During the Fortnite Update v25.11, leakers/data-miners discovered cosmetic items in the files pertaining to Elder Scrolls Online. During the downtime itself, most of the cosmetic items were showcased by prominent leaker/data-miners iFireMonkey. With the game going free-to-claim from July 20, 2023, onward, it is speculated that the in-game collaboration will occur around the same time.

The cosmetics that are part of the Elder Scrolls Online collaboration may be free to claim in-game, according to leakers/data-miners. If this is not the case, they will be featured in the Item Shop, quite possibly on July 20, 2023. If not, then they may be added to the Item Shop on July 25 via an early rotation after the next major Fortnite Update v25.20 goes live.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey The currently encrypted "Folk Evening" cosmetics are apart of the Gaming Legends rarity due to being a collab with the Elder Scrolls Online. The currently encrypted "Folk Evening" cosmetics are apart of the Gaming Legends rarity due to being a collab with the Elder Scrolls Online. https://t.co/zaTXvIaZfY

Thus far, three cosmetic items have been confirmed - A Wrap, Pickaxe, and an Outfit. There will likely be more, but for the time being, this is based on speculation. As for the price, since it will be part of the Gaming Legends Series, it may cost upward of 2,500 V-Bucks when purchasing the entire bundle.

Will there be any in-game Challenges/Quests associated with the Elder Scrolls Online collaboration?

The Elder Scrolls Online @TESOnline Explore an all-new Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, wield the eldritch energies of the Arcanist class, and delve into the secrets of Hermaeus Mora. Explore an all-new Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha, wield the eldritch energies of the Arcanist class, and delve into the secrets of Hermaeus Mora. https://t.co/KLqXgaoRWZ

As it stands, it's unlikely that there will be any in-game Challenges/Quests associated with the Elder Scrolls Online collaboration. While the entire situation is rather special given Epic Games' partnership with Bethesda, things should be limited to cosmetic items only.

With the Summer Escape Event still ongoing and the storyline in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 making little to no sense, adding side Challenges/Quests is not the best idea. Maybe the Creative Hub will be modified to reflect the collaboration, but other than that, cosmetics will be the full extent of this crossover.

