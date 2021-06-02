UFOs in Fortnite: Everything We Know So Far

Aliens are finally in Fortnite after multiple leaks from various sources. Chapter 2 Season 7 will feature aliens, and that is all we know until now, as developers have not provided any official statements. However, a lot is happening on the island and players can drop in to the game to experience some alien interaction as Season 6 comes to a close.

From June 2nd, 2021 onwards, players have started spotting UFOs in Fortnite. Further, there are reports of these UFOs abducting people from the island. Popular Fortnite streamer SypherPK believes these UFO outings will increase with time. When Season 7 eventually launches, UFOs will be more frequent on the island and spawn randomly at multiple spots.

Currently, it appears as if UFOs in Fortnite only spawn at Risky Reels. The Chapter 1 Season 4 trailer showed UFOs and aliens in Risky Reels, which might indicate there is some connection between that region and extra-terrestrial beings.

How to get abducted by UFOs in Fortnite Season 6

The steps are pretty simple, but a lot of it is left to chance. All that players need to do is drop into the Risky Reels and wait for the storm to form. Sooner or later the sky should turn green, and blue trails should start measuring up the player's character. This means that the player is being abducted and will be airlifted off the map. The player will see an animation of his/her character getting sucked into the UFO and then being launched into a hallucinatory cylindrical portal.

The player will find himself/herself in a random area of the map after coming out of that portal. While it is not confirmed whether the aliens in Season 7 are good or evil, they are pretty helpful.

Every player who is abducted will be having full health and shield when they are released by the UFO. It does not matter what percentage of health or shield they had on before getting abducted, the bars will be full upon release. Therefore the abduction might come as a silver lining to a player who is gravely injured in a fight.

This is all the information available on UFOs in Fortnite. Epic Games is expected to release more intel on the matter soon.

