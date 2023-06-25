Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has been seen justifying PUBG Mobile India's ban by the government in the latest episode of The Ranveeer Show on June 24, 2023. The Union Minister was the most recent guest on the podcast, where he talked about several topics, from banning popular Chinese applications in India to Web 3.0, AI, and more. During the conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, one of the youth icons of the country, the MEITY minister shared the thought process behind the ban of PUBG Mobile's, Tencent Games' most popular battle royale title in India.

PUBG Mobile India took the Indian esports scene by storm when it initially launched. However, the title was banned in 2020 by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) under Section 69A of the IT Act 2000. Since then, Krafton has launched the game's localized version as BGMI, which has recently been re-released for the Indian audience after a ten-month ban since July 2022.

When Ranveer Allahbadia, the podcaster, charged him with the allegations of banning PUBG Mobile, here is what Rajeev Chandrasekhar said (a few words were translated from Hindi):

“Yes we have banned the game, and it is our, in a sense duty to all of you (the countrymen) to keep the internet safe, to keep the internet trusted. And while we love innovations, and we love what young Indians and indeed youngsters all over the world are doing, we also have an obligation to make sure that things are not bad, unsafe or mistrusted.”

He then went on adding (a few words were translated from Hindi):

“There certainly are interventions where we will say this is not good, and we will very transparently layout the criteria why it is not. We want to make sure that the internet is always safe and trusted for all the Indians, and therefore the ban of PUBG Mobile was justified.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar shares the reasons behind the ban on PUBG Mobile India:

MEITY Minister on the podcast also talks about BGMI's return to the Indian market. He shares how the return of BGMI as a localized version of PUBG Mobile India and games like Call of Duty Mobile have also made fans of battleground gaming happy. The minister agrees that gaming has become a part of the lifestyle of youngsters in India. He says:

“We don’t want to be an old grumpy uncle or grandfather and come in the way of the youngsters. However, we have a duty not just to the country, but to all of the youngsters to make sure that whatever is out there is not addictive, does not disrupt their lives, or does not create harm for others.”

While talking about PUBG Mobile India, Rajeev Chandrasekhar also shared his thoughts on how many games create hostile environments for young girls who aspire to become gamers. He states:

“So we certainly will do our intervening that these types of issues should not be there in your (game developers’) game.”

The union minister also talked about his thoughts on the world of gaming. He said that the technology ministry is aware of the recent boost in the gaming industry in India. He said that the ministry had created rules to create a framework so that Indian games and gaming companies could grow.

He said that it is also the wish of the Prime Minister that Indian stories can be gamified in the next few years. After this, the podcaster asked the minister how the government decided that PUBG Mobile India should be banned along with other Chinese applications.

To which he replied that it was straightforward with PUBG Mobile India. It fell foul that a few things the ministry thought should not be done. He talked about the game's server, for example, saying it should not be foreign. He commented:

“The game should not export the data of the consumers as that violates the fundamental right to privacy which is a part of article 21 of the constitution. You and I (the countrymen) have the fundamental right today that our data cannot be used or misused by anybody without our consent. So there were a lot of these that were violating your (Indian’s) rights as a consumer and that is why it was done. Plus, there is an aspect of some games that are addictive, and cause harm. So, even on the content part of some games, there are some issues that PUBG Mobile fell afoul of.”

Rajeev Chandrasekhar clarified that these were simple decisions without any subjectivity. The government had laid out its criteria, and based on that, MEITY took the call to ban PUBG Mobile India.

Poll : 0 votes