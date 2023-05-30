WATCH: Fortnite player clutches 2 vs 1 only to die to a chicken right after

As one Redditor recently found out, most things in Fortnite can kill a player. Even a chicken, which seems like a very non-antagonistic and relaxed wildlife species in the game, can be the enemy. Boars and wolves are more of an antagonist, but chickens generally run away. After clutching a two-on-one scenario, one player found out that chickens don't always run and hide.

In this case, the chicken dealt the final blow to a frustrated gamer.

Fortnite player makes unreal play and dies to a chicken

The player was near the storm, so there weren't a lot of areas he could escape in. The first enemy came swinging by, and based on the reaction, this was someone the player had interacted with before in this match.

They battled, and while the original gamer took a bit of damage, he emerged victorious even though a third-party looper joined the picture. The first player hid briefly and healed and reloaded before they were found.

A chicken dealt the final blow (Image via Epic Games)

The second stage of this intense battle began, and the player emerged victorious again, though not without taking more damage. He was almost dead since a chicken came in and finished the job. Their pecks do little damage, but it was enough to eliminate the player.

He had survived what was essentially a one-on-two battle and killed both enemies. In a split second after the second death, he was also eliminated. He let out a yell:

"The f*****g chicken?! F**k this game, bro. Eliminated by a wild chicken! Like why?"

It was an impressive clip until the end when it turned into something painful for the player but pretty funny for the community. Several commenters chimed in with their takes on the incident.

One player couldn't help but joke about the Fortnite chicken itself.

Unfortunately, this is an experience many players know all too well. Chickens can cause damage if left unchecked, and if a gamer is low enough already, they can, as the community saw here, deal the final blow.

Some joked that the chicken is headed for a pro deal to play Fortnite. Clearly, it was able to clutch a three-on-one battle and come out as the only entity left alive, so it is destined for bigger and better things.

This was a relatable experience for many players, even down to an error that might have caused the eventual death.

One commenter joked that an area where chickens roam around is anything but safe for gamers. All fowl have to be cleared before battles can safely begin.

Overall, this post seems to have brightened the day of the community. It's good to be able to laugh at oneself, in the case of the original Fortnite player, and it's good to share the ironic and funny misfortune with others so they can also laugh. The post has over three thousand upvotes at the time of writing this article.

