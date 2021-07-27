What the countdown timer in Fortnite means: Season 7 live event details, start date, timing and more

Big things are coming to the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7, if leaks prove to be true. With only a month left, lots of big things have been planned for the close of this season, including perhaps the biggest of all: the live event to close this season and lead into Chapter 2 - Season 8. Much has been revealed or rumored about the impending live event, making it one of the most anticipated events in Fortnite history. What ultimately happens might not include all of those details, but it is likely still going to be a huge event. Here's everything known so far.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 live event

According to many sources, the live event countdown timer is officially live as of this morning. The countdown has appeared in the lobby and in the sky above the island for players. It seems to be related to some of the alien events, as it often switches back and forth between numbers and alien glyphs.

The countdown is now active ingame but can only be seen on Consoles atm! (via @IsaacHa01507221 & @ShiinaBR) pic.twitter.com/p6cqSD5AGu — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

The countdown timer indicates that the live event is about 10 days away; therefore, it should be happening on Friday, August 6th at about 6 p.m. EST. That doesn't line up with the end of Season 7, though. The end of this season will be coming in early September, which means this live event can't be intended to mark the season's end.

Nope. Probably that Ariana Grande concert or a mid season event 🤷‍♂️ — 🥶 (@Kanye_West97) July 27, 2021

It is likely, then, that the Ariana Grande live concert will be the next live event in Fortnite. While that won't do anything for the storyline or move closer to Season 8, it will still be a huge event. The Travis Scott live concert was a huge success, and there's ample reason to believe the Ariana Grande concert will be at least as successful. The date for the live event also happens to be National Ariana Grande Day, according to a Google search.

As for the other things happening in-game, such as the removal of some POIs like Coral Castle and others, those probably aren't related to the event countdown. Still, big things are happening in Fortnite, and players can get excited as the countdown has officially begun.

