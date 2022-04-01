What is the Creative XP cap in Fortnite as of Chapter 3 Season 2?

Epic recently released Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, centered around the war between the IO and the Seven. Dr. Strange from the Marvel Universe steps in as a battle pass cosmetic to assist gamers in resisting the organization's aggression.

Along with the wizard, several other cosmetics are up for grabs. Unlocking them will require gamers to grind a huge amount of XP in the game. There are certainly several methods to get experience points, out of which the Creative Mode is quite popular.

However, this mode no longer works in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, leaving gamers in a fit of disarray. This article will briefly discuss the issue.

Staying AFK in Creative Mode no longer rewards XP in Fortnite

The Creative Mode was one of the best places to grind XP in Fortnite. While other methods, such as exploiting a map or completing challenges, required gamers to perform some action, the Creative Mode worked even when gamers were not doing anything.

Simply put, gamers had to open the Creative Mode, enter the game and do nothing. The system would automatically reward XP to the player after every fifteen minutes. Gamers were able to enjoy this five times a day. This meant that they were eligible to get a good amount of XP each day by doing absolutely nothing.

This helped them pass the tiers faster than anyone who was not using the Creative XP method. However, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, the trick won't work. Epic Games has limited the XP earned from the Creative Mode.

"Idling in Creative Mode no longer earns XP every fifteen minutes. You do however earn XP for various achievements configured in Creative games."

Gamers can no longer get the same amount of XP by sitting idle every fifteen minutes. XP can be earned by performing actions in the mode, but it is meager and won't match the earlier figures.

Are XP coins returning?

Grinding XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, has been quite difficult. Gamers are trying to look for alternative options to earn experience points faster in the game.

The most feasible option that fits the situation is XP Coins. The item has been away from the game for a long time and it seems now is the perfect time to have it back. However, unless the developers give a green signal, we won't be getting them, no matter how hard it becomes to get XP in the game.

