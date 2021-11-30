"What the Dog Doin": The Fortnite glitch that turned the game into a memefest

Fortnite Creative is one of the best ways through which the community can express itself. However, the mode is currently being used by trolls to add memes and funny images into the game.

Even though Fortnite has a strict security policy for Creative maps that make it to the Discovery tab, certain players have somehow managed to get their meme-based maps approved.

The most recent meme that entered the Fortnite universe is What the Dog Doin?

'What the Dog Doin?' meme arrives in Fortnite

The 'What the Dog Doin?' meme is based on a clip from 2019 that went viral recently. It is heavily used as a background voice for videos that contain dogs doing unusual things.

The meme has become so popular that it's now a Fortnite Creative map.

Many players discovered a map called What the Dog Doin? in the Discovery tab, and were amazed to see that its cover picture included three absurd dog images.

Ideally, such maps should not pass Fortnite security. However, owing to a minor mistake by the developers, the Battle Royale game has turned into a memefest.

Carson (ClickBangNeo) @ClickBangNeo I think the fortnite discovery tab is broken but I think stuff like “what the dog doin ffa” or stupid joke maps, as long as they are actually SOMETHING should b allowed. Don’t b a loser and ruin something funny. I think the fortnite discovery tab is broken but I think stuff like “what the dog doin ffa” or stupid joke maps, as long as they are actually SOMETHING should b allowed. Don’t b a loser and ruin something funny.

It is no surprise that the Creative map called What the Dog Doin doesn't have any dogs, and is simply built as a joke.

Invader @1nv4d3rm0d3 #fortnite what the dog doin is a wonderful map it has nothing on it literally you just hop in and fight there are no dogs it is clickbait and i want my money back #fortnite what the dog doin is a wonderful map it has nothing on it literally you just hop in and fight there are no dogs it is clickbait and i want my money back https://t.co/B6yLuV8Mgq

Other memes that have been featured in Fortnite Creative

It's worth noting that What the Dog Doin is just one of the viral memes that has become a part of Fortnite through Creative mode.

In the past few weeks, meme templates such as Giga Chad, Touch Grass, and others have been used as cover images for Creative maps as well.

//Kyle @Dev__Kyle GG to these 3 for sneaking past fortnite security 🤘 GG to these 3 for sneaking past fortnite security 🤘 https://t.co/3D04HrrXoJ

The Touch Grass creative map was heavily appreciated by players around the world who are frequently asked to touch the grass, which is another way of saying, leave the gaming setup and go outside

Fortnite player RAGES REVENGE was the first looper in history to touch level 1000 on the Battle Pass but received a ton of Touch Grass comments for his accomplishments. The player hilariously used the Touch Grass simulator map to silence the haters.

Even though Epic Games doesn't intentionally allow meme-based Creative maps , players are demanding that the developers use this opportunity to introduce meme skins to the game.

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and The End live event is right around the corner. Soon, Chapter 3 will arrive with a ton of new content.

