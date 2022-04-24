What is Double Movement in Fortnite? Understanding the controller-only technique

The in-game character in Fortnite has to perform several actions. They also have to be on the move constantly to eliminate enemies. They even have to build structures to either escape enemy attacks or for tactical reasons.

Controlling your character is quite easy; the developers have made significant changes over the years to make the gaming experience better. However, there are a few limitations that players may face in the game in terms of movement. This can be taken care of by using Double Movement.

Not many gamers are aware of this term and its functionality in the game. Moreover, Double Movement was only available to console users for a very long time; however, PC players can now use the feature.

This article will reveal in great detail what Double Movement is in Fortnite.

Double Movement in Fortnite explained in detail

Players will notice that their character generally moves forward, backward, or sideways. The diagonal movement has to be done by a combination of two movements in the game. This leads to a lot of issues, especially in areas where intense fights are going on.

For console gamers, the issue does not present itself since the stick on the controller can easily be used for diagonal movement. However, PC gamers often find themselves in a fix as the keyboard binds do not allow for smooth diagonal movement.

Double Movement is a feature that allows gamers to move their characters diagonally while still facing forward. It also allows gamers to effectively scan the surrounding area for ambushes.

How to enable Double Movement on PC

It is practically impossible to use Double Movement in Fortnite on a PC without using external software.

Gamers usually use movement sticks along with their keyboards to get the desired results. However, there are a few external third-party applications such as Wooting and Keys2x that can help players enable the Double Movement feature in the game on their PCs.

To enjoy Double Movement, players will need to install the software and allow the necessary permissions required for it to access the game.

Is Double Movement legal in Fortnite?

The spirit of our rules allow for players to reconfigure keybinds in a way that wouldn’t be possible inside the game, including double-movement on keyboards. Using these tools to automate multiple actions (e.g., mapping a single button to place multiple building structures), however, is not permitted.

Epic Games strongly follows these rules and does not hesitate to warn or ban gamers who are found guilty of using applications to get ahead of other players. So unless you're using an application to gain a major, unfair advantage, you're good to go.

Epic Games clarified this issue long ago through their official website. The developers stated that players might use any application for Double Movement in the game. Therefore, players can use either of the aforementioned applications to get Double Movement in Fortnite without any issues.

