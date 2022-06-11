What are the fastest ways to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3?

Anyone who has ever purchased a Fortnite battle pass will want to level up as fast as they can. It is only natural to want to get to the top and redeem all the skins and cosmetics that the battle pass has to offer. While there is an option for players to skip the grind for the first twenty-five levels, it comes with a hefty price tag.

Epic offers a bundle along with the battle pass that allows players to gain an additional twenty-five levels (from their current level). If players want to scale a single level, they can do so for 150 V-bucks. However, not everybody wants to buy their ranks. While it is still an option, most players prefer to grind through the game to attain the desired level.

The Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 battle pass has the coveted Darth Vader skin at the top most tier, and anyone with a battle pass wants to acquire it as fast as they can. With the season just starting, the daily and weekly challenges are limited, and most of the players have already extracted the XP they could through the challenges.

Tricks to level up fast in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The developers of the game have recently nerfed the XP amount for different challenges. This had the Fortnite community up in arms as players are used to getting better returns for their grind. Despite this fact, players are still putting in the effort and trying to level up.

The quintessential trick to level up in Fortnite is to grind. Players should focus on completing their daily, weekly, and other challenges for at least a few games every day. To progress fast, players should skip engaging in the battle royale and prioritize the challenges instead. Once the challenges are done, players can get back to focusing on securing a victory. Another way is for players to team up. When completing challenges as a team, players can get XP via assists from the other players.

The second trick to level up fast is to play 'Agent vs Imposters.' A game inside Fortnite, it provides different tasks that can be done by the imposters. Players are rewarded handsomely for the tasks they complete and can continue playing the match for as long as they want. The XP will only keep increasing.

The third trick is to play games in the Creative mode. Fortnite Creative has a superfluity of community-designed games that can help players gather additional XP. One neat trick is to play team-based matches, so players can spawn instantly and not waste time gliding down. This is one of the oldest tricks in the books. Players should note that Epic has revised its XP system and no longer rewards XP to players who are AFK (Away from the Keyboard).

The last trick in the book is to exploit the glitches. This may seem like an ethical conundrum, but it can be used to exponentially increase XP gains. Since the game is always in development, it is only natural for glitches to occur.

Some players are very opportunistic and are constantly on the lookout for glitches that they can exploit to gather XP. Websites like Reddit and YouTube are filled with information about the glitches in the game. Players should keep in mind that the Fortnite developers work continuously to remove such glitches, so they can only be taken advantage of for a short period of time.

