What the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map could look like

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is right around the corner, and players worldwide are most excited about the new map. Epic Games recently confirmed that loopers will soon have an undiscovered world with new secrets to explore.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. Remember that First Drop feeling? An undiscovered world with new secrets to unfold. https://t.co/EoU3JDudAT

Leaks and fan theories have naturally played the most important role in adding to the hype surrounding Chapter 3 Season 1.

Here is what the new map could look like based on the most credible leaks and theories.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map leaks

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks that originally came out as Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks have suggested that the upcoming map will have a winter theme. With the new chapter, the game will run on Unreal Engine 5 which will be a huge upgrade in terms of quality.

For the map, leakers have claimed that it will have a Snow Biome. A frosty map in Season 1 won't be a surprise considering that WinterFest 2021 has almost been confirmed.

New Rideable Monsters such as Dragons might be added to the Chapter 3 Season 1 map. HYPEX has further added that Seagulls will be added as the next flying animals.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1. Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map theories: The Flipside, Imposter Mode and more

Players have also come up with a plethora of convincing theories regarding the upcoming map.

The most prominent theory claims that The End live event will introduce players to The Flipside. An island's outline was spotted in the event's teaser, and it might be the location of the new map.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko If the Flipside Theory checks out, this could be an example of where the Chapter 3 Map is!



In yesterday's "The End" Teasers, an island's outline was found, and thanks to @/FN_Assist we may have a first look on the next Map's shape! (A rough one at least) If the Flipside Theory checks out, this could be an example of where the Chapter 3 Map is!In yesterday's "The End" Teasers, an island's outline was found, and thanks to @/FN_Assist we may have a first look on the next Map's shape! (A rough one at least) https://t.co/JqCx09yU8a

Interestingly, the mountains showcased in the teaser have snowy caps, which yet again hint towards a winter-themed map in Chapter 3 Season 1.

Ako | Fortnite News @FNChiefAko @NotGrammyNorma Same reason they added extra mountains in the Season X Trailer, showed Happy Hamlet in one of the snowy mountains in the Season 6 Trailer, the Durr Burger head in its place in the NBA Collab Trailer, trust me they do it a lot @NotGrammyNorma Same reason they added extra mountains in the Season X Trailer, showed Happy Hamlet in one of the snowy mountains in the Season 6 Trailer, the Durr Burger head in its place in the NBA Collab Trailer, trust me they do it a lot

Another theory that has gained the attention of the masses is related to the Impostor mode. Apparently, the computer screens in the LTM showed many unique locations but players assumed them to be nothing more than just fan art.

en tu corazon beibe @LoveFishStick @DonaldMustard These are images of the map from Chapter 3? They are images of the impostor mode and I would love to know if they are from chapter 3 @DonaldMustard These are images of the map from Chapter 3? They are images of the impostor mode and I would love to know if they are from chapter 3 https://t.co/b8ueTgf5JS

However, now that Chapter 3 Season 1 is closer than ever, the community has used these images to predict the following POIs on the new map:

A tropical beach

A crashed aircraft and a base

A mountain village

A forest region with hydroelectric dam

Lastly, some players have claimed that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will be based on Greek mythology because it is codenamed Artemis (the Greek goddess of wild life and vegetation) in the files.

All the information mentioned above is based on leaks and speculations, hence, readers must take it with a grain of salt.

