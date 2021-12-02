What the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map could look like

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is right around the corner, and players worldwide are most excited about the new map. Epic Games recently confirmed that loopers will soon have an undiscovered world with new secrets to explore.
Leaks and fan theories have naturally played the most important role in adding to the hype surrounding Chapter 3 Season 1.
Here is what the new map could look like based on the most credible leaks and theories.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map leaks
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 leaks that originally came out as Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks have suggested that the upcoming map will have a winter theme. With the new chapter, the game will run on Unreal Engine 5 which will be a huge upgrade in terms of quality.
For the map, leakers have claimed that it will have a Snow Biome. A frosty map in Season 1 won't be a surprise considering that WinterFest 2021 has almost been confirmed.
New Rideable Monsters such as Dragons might be added to the Chapter 3 Season 1 map. HYPEX has further added that Seagulls will be added as the next flying animals.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 map theories: The Flipside, Imposter Mode and more
Players have also come up with a plethora of convincing theories regarding the upcoming map.
The most prominent theory claims that The End live event will introduce players to The Flipside. An island's outline was spotted in the event's teaser, and it might be the location of the new map.
Interestingly, the mountains showcased in the teaser have snowy caps, which yet again hint towards a winter-themed map in Chapter 3 Season 1.
Another theory that has gained the attention of the masses is related to the Impostor mode. Apparently, the computer screens in the LTM showed many unique locations but players assumed them to be nothing more than just fan art.
However, now that Chapter 3 Season 1 is closer than ever, the community has used these images to predict the following POIs on the new map:
- A tropical beach
- A crashed aircraft and a base
- A mountain village
- A forest region with hydroelectric dam
Lastly, some players have claimed that the Fortnite Chapter 3 map will be based on Greek mythology because it is codenamed Artemis (the Greek goddess of wild life and vegetation) in the files.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
All the information mentioned above is based on leaks and speculations, hence, readers must take it with a grain of salt.