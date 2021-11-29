Fortnite Chapter 3 map teaser may be hidden within Impostor mode

The Fortnite Chapter 3 map has been a hot topic of late. Ever since its name was leaked, numerous rumors and fan theories began doing their rounds. However, according to a few individuals, one of these fan theories may hold weight.

Located on computer screens within the Impostor mode, unknown points of interest (POIs) can be seen. At first these were widely considered to be nothing more than concept art. Flavourful drawings showcasing the different realities under the Imagined Order's control.

However, with reality ending, theorists are using the latest leaks to piece together new information. As it turns out, the possibility of the Fortnite Chapter 3 map being passed off as concept art has just become very real.

What does the supposed Fortnite Chapter 3 map look like?

Based on the images, the Fortnite Chapter 3 map has a diverse landscape. Plains, hills, valleys, and even a tropical beach. While the images are not clear, four distinct POIs can be made out.

1) Forest region with hydroelectric dam

The dam could be powering buildings on the map (Image via SinX6/YouTube)

Evergreen trees, a small cabin and a hydroelectric dam can be seen. This POI resembles Hydro 16 to a great extent. However, the elevation of the landscape showcased is very different to that of the present map.

Perhaps this location will combine topographical features from Stumpy Ridge and Lazy Lake's surroundings. While rotation won't be easy, the esthetic level will be off the charts.

2) Mountain village

Something like a fairytale (Image via SinX6/YouTube)

This mountain village POI looks absolutely beautiful. Much like the picturesque peaks of Mount Kay in-game, this location could serve as a secluded region on the Fortnite Chapter 3 map.

In addition to the great view, players are bound to use this area for pictures and content creation. While reaching this mountain village may be a daunting task, it will surely be worth the effort.

3) Crashed/damaged aircraft and a base

The IO are back at it again (Image via SinX6/YouTube)

This unknown POI resembles something similar to the crash site POI located adjacent to Coral Castle. While the lore is unknown, it's clear that something terrible has occurred.

Additionally, with the Imagined Order having a base nearby, trouble is bound to follow. One can only wonder what dastardly role the organization will play in Fortnite Chapter 3.

4) Tropical beach

Tropical paradise awaits (Image via SinX6/YouTube)

This potential Fortnite Chapter 3 POI closely resembles Coral Caste. There are palm trees next to the beach, rock formations in the water, coral reefs and even a surfboard in the sand. Small huts can even be spotted some distance away.

Despite the similarities, the topographical features in the background are very different when compared to Coral Castle. Rather than being a POI, it looks like a tiny tropical island disconnected from the mainland.

Further evidence to support Tropical map theory for Fortnite Chapter 3

HYPEX @HYPEX Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1. Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1.

While most of the pictures don't resonate with current leaks, one location does stand out. Recently, HYPEX tweeted about the purported presence of seagulls in Fortnite Chapter 3. Based on his information, they will be found/spawn next to tropical/beach biomes.

Given these facts, it may be possible that the beach/tropical POI picture from the Impostor mode is real. If this is the case, then readers are currently looking at the first official POI of Chapter 3. Hopefully, leakers and data miners will be able to confirm the same soon.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan

