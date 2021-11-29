Seagulls will feature as new flying wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3

According to HYPEX, the new flying wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 3 will be seagulls. Much like crows in the present season, they may drop loot when eliminated. However, that's yet to be confirmed.

Additionally, based on the information at hand, it's likely that they will spawn in a tropical/beach biome. This confirms rumors that the new map features diverse landscapes. However, fans are more excited about the possibility of seagulls being able to steal loot.

HYPEX @HYPEX Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1. Seagulls coming in Chapter 3 as the next flying animals. They are in one of Chapter 3's concept arts near a tropical/beach area but idk when exactly they'll release, most likely Season 1.

Will seagulls stay to their real-life persona and steal items from players?

Instead of being excited about the possibility of new biomes, fans are more curious to know if seagulls will be able to steal loot. No doubt this would be amusing to watch and could be used to gain an advantage.

According to some users, this would be a cool mechanic to have in Fortnite Chapter 3. However, eventually, it may get annoying during combat, especially during a clutch situation or when supplies are low.

What other wildlife could be added to Fortnite Chapter 3?

MamaLlama007 @MobileMamaLlama @FortniteANZ 👀🎶🌏⏳🔄🗺🦘🌴🏞 #Fortnite #Chapter3 Is there more to this... Timing. With A 'Down Under' 🎶emote possibly coming Friday? Remember; "See You On The Flip Side".. And Kangaroos teased in past season 7 leaks.. Maybe the new map has some tropical, desert biomes similar to AU & NZ? @FortniteANZ 👀🎶🌏⏳🔄🗺🦘🌴🏞 #Fortnite #Chapter3 Is there more to this... Timing. With A 'Down Under' 🎶emote possibly coming Friday? Remember; "See You On The Flip Side".. And Kangaroos teased in past season 7 leaks.. Maybe the new map has some tropical, desert biomes similar to AU & NZ? https://t.co/UopDQcGsg5

If seagulls are to be found in and around tropical/beach biomes, then other creatures may have their own biomes as well. For instance, wolves may spawn in forest biomes, while chickens and boars may spawn in relatively open areas. The rumored kangaroos may spawn near deserts or dry regions.

In addition to these creatures, other tropical wildlife such as snakes, monkeys, and perhaps even bobcats may be added in. New sea creatures may also be added in-game to further expand upon marine life.

Will there be any new crafting recipes related to wildlife?

Not Jonesy @JohnsWhicc Hear me out, crafting recipe ideas for Fortnite, and this isn’t even all of them Hear me out, crafting recipe ideas for Fortnite, and this isn’t even all of them https://t.co/p2TJ7HF65u

Crafting mechanics are relatively new. They were only added in during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. Even though the current mechanics are rather limited in nature, the possibilities are endless.

With a brand new map, new crafting recipes are bound to follow. Much like how players were able to craft weapons using bones, perhaps something similar will be reintroduced in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Will rideable wildlife feature in Fortnite Chapter 3?

HYPEX @HYPEX More info about the upcoming rideable animals:



- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player

- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them

- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal

- Bots can ride animals More info about the upcoming rideable animals:- You can't do these actions while riding them: search, aim/shoot, build & carry a player- You'll need a Saddle item to ride them- You can make them attack players, if they're an aggressive animal- Bots can ride animals

Rideable animals are rumored to be added in during Fortnite Chapter 3. However, till date, there has been no official word from the developers. While the files for the same do indeed exist in-game, it's unclear if they will be put to use anytime soon.

If this mechanic is added to the game, mobility dynamics will change drastically. Hopefully, in the coming days, more information regarding the same will be uncovered.

Edited by R. Elahi