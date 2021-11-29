Fortnite and its strange obsession with Greek Mythology is finally making sense

Ever since Fortnite Chapter 3's map name was revealed, fans have been digging through theories and mythologies. According to popular belief, the game has a lot more to do with Greek Mythology than the developers are letting on.

While it's not enough to get the masses going, it is enough to ponder the possibilities. Having said that, are Epic Games hinting at something, or are fans staring too intensely at a shallow pond? It's time to shed some light on the "Greek Theory".

Could the map naming scheme for Fortnite mean anything?

FancyNight @FancyNight3D Idk if people know, but all Fortnite islands are named after greek gods



Chapter 1 Athena: Goddess of Wisdom and war

Chapter 2 Apollo: God of archery, music, dance, truth, prophecy, healing and diseases

Chapter 3 Artemis: Goddess of wild animals the hunt and the vegetation Idk if people know, but all Fortnite islands are named after greek godsChapter 1 Athena: Goddess of Wisdom and warChapter 2 Apollo: God of archery, music, dance, truth, prophecy, healing and diseasesChapter 3 Artemis: Goddess of wild animals the hunt and the vegetation

Fortnite Chapter 3's map is called "Artemis," named after the Greek Goddess of wild animals, the hunt and vegetation. She also happens to be the twin sister of Apollo, after whom the Chapter 2 map was named.

Given that the Chapter 1 map was named after Athena, the naming scheme is far from random. However, what could this all mean? Is there a pattern, or are the developers using these names as codewords?

Haunted @THLArt @ShiinaBR



Or maybe they’re just “random” codnames. I don’t know why they’d stop at chapter 12 @FNBRUnreleased So far all 3 chapters’ maps are codenamed after the Olympian gods, and there are 12 Olympians in total. Could that possibly hint to that there only will be 12 chapters?Or maybe they’re just “random” codnames. I don’t know why they’d stop at chapter 12 @ShiinaBR @FNBRUnreleased So far all 3 chapters’ maps are codenamed after the Olympian gods, and there are 12 Olympians in total. Could that possibly hint to that there only will be 12 chapters? Or maybe they’re just “random” codnames. I don’t know why they’d stop at chapter 12

According to popular fan theory, each Fortnite map will be named after a Greek God. If this is the case, then a total of nine chapters remain for this saga to finally end. However, is there any truth to this matter? Will the game run for such a long time? Apparently, yes.

Donald Mustard confirms that Fortnite's storyline will go on for years

During Chapter 2 Season 7, Donald Mustard revealed in a video that Fortnite's storyline would go on for years. At the time, the timeline was unspecified. However, with the 12 Greek Gods theory coming into the equation, a time period can be speculated upon.

If each chapter lasts two years, and there are nine more Gods after whom maps shall be named, the game's storyline could run for another 20 years or so. However, only time can tell if this holds true.

What other Greek reference has Epic Games added to Fortnite?

Aside from map codenames, a few popular characters in-game have also been added from Greek mythology. Two of the most popular are Demios and Midas.

Deimos is the son of Ares and Aphrodite. His outfit was exclusive to subscribers of the Crew pack for the month of May. Despite him being directly connected to the Greek Gods, there wasn't much buzz surrounding the outfit.

HYPEX @HYPEX All the Crew Pack (Deimos) cosmetics! (Includes STW) All the Crew Pack (Deimos) cosmetics! (Includes STW) https://t.co/C5XTSl5L0b

Midas, on the other hand, has been a fan favorite since being showcased in-game. He is based off King Midas, who is popular in Greek history for his ability to turn everything he touched to gold.

yeet_B0GD4N³ @yeet_B0GD4N Midas is a collab skin because fortnite collabed with greek mythology Midas is a collab skin because fortnite collabed with greek mythology https://t.co/HAAW6OBJKr

According to another fan theory, the design of the Fortnite map resembles that of Hyperborea. In Greek Mythology, the Hyperboreans were mythical people. They lived in the far northern part of the known world. This ties in well with the storyline of the game and why the island is isolated.

Jxdvn - Fortnite Creative ❄️ @JxdvnBuilds

This is Hyperborea, in Greek mythology it’s the land far to the north. It’s otherworldly place where it’s perfect spring. This might explain the Greek ties and Midas. Could this be what season 3 looks like?This is Hyperborea, in Greek mythology it’s the land far to the north. It’s otherworldly place where it’s perfect spring. This might explain the Greek ties and Midas. #fortnite #fortnite br Could this be what season 3 looks like? This is Hyperborea, in Greek mythology it’s the land far to the north. It’s otherworldly place where it’s perfect spring. This might explain the Greek ties and Midas. #fortnite #fortnitebr https://t.co/JtUhDOHKkp

Given the references, is Fortnite Chapter 3 getting a Greek theme?

VALtheVAL @valthevalYT CAN WE PLEASE get a Greek mythology themed season of fortnite CAN WE PLEASE get a Greek mythology themed season of fortnite

A Greek-themed season is not a likely probability. Given that the storyline will revolve around the aftermath of Chapter 2, there is no room to add in anything else.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Players can only expect more Greek-inspired skins like Kratos to be added in-game. While a POI or two may also be featured, players shouldn't expect an entire Chapter to be dedicated to the theme.

Edited by R. Elahi

LIVE POLL Q. Would a Greek themed season suit Fortnite? Worth a try. It would depend on the story. 3 votes so far