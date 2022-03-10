What Fortnite players think Chapter 3 Season 2 will look like: Rumors, leaks and more

With only ten days left until Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, gamers are having a tough time containing their excitement and thrill. With speculations aplenty, the community is currently engrossed in debates regarding the content of the upcoming season.

Interestingly, leaks from the new season are already coming in from various sources, although it is difficult to segregate the truth from the rumored content. The absence of a season-ending live event has also raised the eyebrows of loopers, with many searching for an explanation.

SypherPK @SypherPK Next fortnite season is going to be crazy if all the leaks and rumors are true Next fortnite season is going to be crazy if all the leaks and rumors are true 👀

This article will reveal all the rumors and leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 that have been uncovered until now.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 leaks

As seen in the current season, the IO (Imagined Order) started appearing on the island and started building strategic outposts. Their increased activities indicated that The Seven would retaliate, with the two factions potentially facing off in an amazing season-ending event.

However, it has been revealed that there will be no live event this season, which has led to speculation within the community. Many believe that the tussle will continue to exist even in the upcoming season.

With regards to Chapter 3 Season 2, some believe that it will be based on the Star Wars franchise. Epic Games has collaborated with the popular sci-fi segment in the past and would gladly do so again. Interestingly, Epic COO Donald Mustard has recently teased at Star Wars content through his social media channels.

By now, it is well known that Donald Mustard's social life revolves around Fortnite and that he enjoys teasing upcoming content through such viral social media posts. There is a good chance that Epic will release Chapter 3 Season 2 with a Star Wars theme.

This would make the face-off between IO and The Seven even more legendary, and loopers can definitely expect a lot of action.

HYPEX @HYPEX All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..



- Tank Vehicle

- Tactical Sprinting

- Tactical Overshield

- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)

- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR

- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) All these upcoming things are hinting more & more towards an IO & Seven war season, you can't tell me otherwise..- Tank Vehicle- Tactical Sprinting- Tactical Overshield- Clamber (Parkou/Climbing)- Unreleased Mythic Thermal AR- Vehicle Mods (Turrets & Possible Armor) https://t.co/UqM2KHIpOV

Additionally, the teased Mythical Thermal AR, which was leaked by dataminers a few weeks ago, also fits the situation perfectly. Other leaks indicate that the upcoming season will also feature 'tanks', tactical shielding, and tactical sprinting. Based on these leaks, the 'tank' vehicles can also be modified with turrets and armor.

By the looks of it, it seems certain that the island is heading towards an all-out war following the release of Chapter 3 Season 2. However, only time will tell if Epic will choose to go for a Star Wars theme. Until then, players must be patient and wait for official confirmation.

