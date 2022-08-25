What makes Fortnite so addictive? 5 things players can't get enough of 

Fortnite is a pretty addictive game. Players love playing it, often spending quite a lot of time doing so. Even five years into its shelf life, it's one of the most-played titles out there. There's just something about it that keeps players coming back, despite many of them wishing they could relive the old days.

There are a few things that make Fortnite so addictive. Battle royales are a mainstay in the gaming world because of Fortnite, as other examples have largely fizzled out over the years. Epic Games' title was a bit of a unique novelty when it came out, but it's been five years since then.

There are a few reasons why, so here's what makes Fortnite so addictive.

Exploring reasons why players keep coming back to Fortnite

1) Constant updates

There's nothing like playing a game that has no indication of slowing down. Despite being active for nearly five full years, the game receives updates weekly and major updates every few months. Knowing that Epic Games cares about Fortnite and is dedicated to keeping it relevant and fresh is a big reason why so many players stick around.

The constant updates also mean that the game is usually free of damaging glitches and other issues. Quality is a good reason that keeps players hooked to the game too.

2) Collaborations

Not everyone loves collaborations, but most players have a collaborative skin or two that they enjoy using. It can be addictive to play as a certain character, especially if they wouldn't normally be able to.

For example, Spider-Man is in Fortnite, but is also in PlayStation games. Xbox users can't play those, but they can swing around as him in Chapter 3 Season 1. That's very addictive.

There's also no telling what collaborations might eventually come because it seems like nothing is off the table.

3) Nostalgia

Fortnite's current version is not like the one players started playing in. has undergone several significant changes since then, making it almost a different game. However, the gameplay is still the same and some landmarks and POIs throw references to the old days. That feeling of nostalgia, which the game utilizes, is addictive.

While it might not be as much fun for some players, it does remind them of those days. If they can't play the older versions of the game, then they'll settle for being reminded of how much fun they were.

4) Eliminating other players

Sending someone back to the lobby, knowing very well that it could have been either player involved, is very addictive. The rush of being close to death but still alive and knowing the other player is probably watching is a feeling that is almost unmatched in gaming. This is especially true after a long and tense battle.

When Fortnite gamers heal after a tough battle, it feels really good to keep going, one of the best reasons why they keep coming back to the game.

5) Winning

What's more addictive than winning? Pretty much nothing. The rush of seratonin one gets when the Victory Royale banner pops up is the most addictive aspect of the game bar none.

After sweating it out for 20 minutes, players can breathe a sigh of relief and feel pleased with themselves when they win. When they don't, they're just motivated to try again, especially if they were particularly close to winning.

Victory Royales are just elusive and difficult enough to get players keep coming back for more, the perfect example of the gameplay being quite addictive and fun.

