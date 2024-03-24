"What are the odds?" - Fortnite community reacts to two teams eliminating each other

Fortnite often offers moments that are funny, confusing, and sometimes even outright bizarre due to how rare they are. A recent Reddit clip shared by user u/painauchonkolat sees a highly unusual incident involving two teams eliminating each other. The post has invited a flurry of reactions from the community.

In it, u/painauchonkolat can be seen in a duo Zero Build match in Chapter 5 Season 2 wearing the Indiana Jones skin while in a battle with an enemy wearing the Cerberus outfit. The players trade shots, as the Reddit user managed to knock the enemy player down with the Frenzy Auto Shotgun while having the same thing happen to them.

As both made their way to their teammates, the two parties came in contact with each other and also managed to get themselves eliminated. The incident was unusual enough to leave the player stunned, leading u/painauchonkolat to question:

"What are the odds?"

The Fortnite community, while echoing u/painauchonkolat's sentiment upon witnessing the moment, could not help but make jokes. Reddit user u/November_Four remarked how the moment captured in the Reddit clip showcases "super tight" skill-based matchmaking in Fortnite.

Additionally, Reddit user u/JoshyRB expressed how they wish they could have enemies matched as fairly as the ones in the Reddit clip. Meanwhile, Reddit user u/musuperjr585 and u/_oOo_iIi_ expressed their amusement by making a joke.

On the other hand, Reddit users like u/piiiigsiiinspaaaace and u/SamiTheAnxiousBean recounted similar experiences, with some players even revealing how managed to secure Victory Royales due to incidents just like this.

Why are incidents like this becoming increasingly common in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

Most weapons introduced in Fortnite over the years, except sniper rifles, have been hitscan ones. The bullets fired from these travel in a straight line to the point the crosshair is aiming at, instead of behaving like a projectile. However, with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1, Epic Games introduced a loot pool, with every weapon being projectile-based instead of hitscan.

The reason incidents like the one showcased in the Reddit clip keep happening is that if a player fires a bullet and is eliminated right away, the bullet still travels towards its destination despite the gamer being eliminated. This can make for a split-second moment, where the title makes it seem like two players eliminated each other at the same moment.

