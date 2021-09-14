What do the symbols on Kevin the Cube mean in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is live in the game right now and there are Cubes all over the island. Kevin the Cube has returned and while nobody knows its intentions, they do not appear to be entirely good.

Ready your defenses and cross into The Sideways.



Cubes have crash-landed on the Island and it’s up to us to fight for the Island’s survival...before it’s too late.#FortniteCubed pic.twitter.com/3xczBYKmBJ — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 13, 2021

Many believe the Cube is after the Zero Point and wants to absorb all the power from the core, but this is just a theory, and with multiple different cubes around the island, there is no telling what is going to happen.

Dataminers and players are working hard to figure out what Kevin the Cube is planning after the aliens used it to power the Mothership and destroy the Spire.

Kevin the Cube: understanding the antagonist with weird symbols in Fortnite Season 8

Players are aware of the Cube's immense power from the time it first arrived on the island in Season 5. The Cube destroyed everything in its path as it rolled across the green pastures and left mysterious runes wherever it went.

Players have often tried to decipher what these symbols mean. There are no right answers to these questions as of now, but speculations are rife.

The symbols are cryptic in nature and have appeared on the island time and again. Last month, players spotted runes from the Cube that matched the map layout of the Tilted Towers.

One of the Imposter screens shows the Kevin the Cube symbols overlaid on top of the Tilted Towers mini-map! #FortniteLeaks pic.twitter.com/mq7Zq4lGG1 — Koooooomar (@koooooomar) August 25, 2021

This led to speculation that the fan-favorite location might return. However, since that did not happen in Season 8, it is difficult to guess what these weird symbols might mean for players in Fortnite Season 8.

In the end of he trailer u can see the Kevin the cube symbols hmmm pic.twitter.com/21DwqEtUSu — ghoulzix (@Ghoulzix) December 2, 2020

During Operation Skyfire, Dr. Slone backstabbed the loopers and locked them up in a room with the Cube. The players rebooted the Cube and it turned blue for the first time. After the bomb detonated, all the debris, and broken Cubes rained down on the island, causing mass destruction.

The Kevin the Cube near Believer Beach moved! pic.twitter.com/LKPKpA8176 — Alex - Fortnite ????? (@LeaksNick) September 13, 2021

Also Read

There are three types of Cubes that players can come across in Fortnite Season 8. The Golden Cube, a giant one, can be sighted near Holly Hedges. The rebooted Blue Cube or Bluevin can be spotted near the Friendly Forest. Five other purple Cubes can be found near the Abductors crash site and are expected to roll towards the Golden Cube.

Edited by Danyal Arabi