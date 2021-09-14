Abductors in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Will they return?

The previous season of Fortnite introduced Abductors to the game, and it was unarguably one of the best sources of rare loot. Players can find one on the map once the game starts and then land on it to find higher-tier weapons and items.

Unfortunately, these Abductors disappeared from the map in the last few days of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The alien mothership called them back as it was gearing up for one last abduction. This meant that Epic Games had vaulted the UFOs, and Abductors in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 were going to be a rare sight.

Does this mean Abductors have gone from the game forever and will never appear again? Since the mothership crashed after the explosion, so should everything that's inside it. Everything that the alien mothership was carrying should be destroyed as well.

The Abductors are back in-game

What happened to the abductors in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

There is no sign of the Abductors in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 in the initial few hours of the update's release. With an entirely new season and a new theme, it is uncertain whether we will see the massive UFOs above Fortnite POIs ever again.

Fortunately, Epic Games has a way of surprising players, and it keeps on rotating the meta in Fortnite. Therefore, there is always a possibility that the developers can reintroduce the Abductors back into the game. The UFOs had undoubtedly become one of the most popular spots to drop for loot, and players would certainly not want to give them up.

Sideways in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

The Sideways anomaly in the latest season is probably a replacement for the UFOs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. These anomalies are inspired by the 'upside down' from popular Netflix show Stranger Things, and they act as portals to certain parts of the map.

Players might be able to find exotic loot in these areas. However, the loot hotspots for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 are yet uncertain and will only unfold once the season progresses.

