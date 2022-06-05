What time is Fortnite coming back online? Chapter 3 Season 3 start time for all regions

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 concluded with a stellar live event a couple of hours back. During the live event, the Resistance took the fight to the Imagined Order in a Mecha and did everything they could to stop the IO. Throughout the event, the community witnessed glimpses of multiple realities in the entire Fortnite Universe.

The community got a glimpse of Obi-Wan Kenobi going toe-to-toe against Darth Vader and a first look at Geno, one of the highest-ranking officials of the IO. The event concluded with the Paradigm smashing Doctor Slone into oblivion. Her status is currently unknown.

Interestingly enough, Jonesy and The Foundation hopped into Zero Point when it locked on to Geno's signal. They have, in all probability, been transported to the region where Geno currently is.

The Fortnite live event concluded with a screen that said "To Be Continued" and a cliffhanger that left the community with more questions.

Diving into the Fortnite server schedule

Since the Night Night loading screen is back, downtime is expected to last for 11-12 hours. Given that the event concluded at around 4:00 PM ET, the update could go live at 4:00 AM ET, with the entire process being completed no later than 6:00 AM ET.

The downtime shouldn't last any longer because it's a Sunday, as Epic Games will look forward to drawing a lot of traffic to their game. Keeping these reasons in mind, the update deadline on Sunday seems strong.

According to popular Fortnite dataminer iFiremonkey, the update should be completed by 6:00 AM ET. The update is expected to go live at: 3:00 AM PT / 6:00 AM ET / 11:00 AM BST.

Thanks The event flag that disabled Save The World is set to get enabled at 2 PM Eastern Time (20 minutes from now) and is set to be disabled at 6 AM Eastern Time tomorrow.Thanks @Swag_Chri for pointing this out. The event flag that disabled Save The World is set to get enabled at 2 PM Eastern Time (20 minutes from now) and is set to be disabled at 6 AM Eastern Time tomorrow.Thanks @Swag_Chri for pointing this out. https://t.co/F2EIIIJlwb

The trailer for the upcoming season should probably drop an hour or two before the current season goes live. The trailer should give everyone an idea of what to expect next season. Moreover, the Battle Pass trailer should technically go live at around the same time. However, previous leaks gave the community an idea of what to expect.

The Fortnite live event also confirmed the arrival of Darth Vader in the new season. That said, everything mentioned here is based on speculation. The official Fortnite Status Twitter page does not mention anything regarding the same.

That said, once the update has gone live and players are still unable to log into the game, they can use the following ideas that could help them troubleshoot the problem:

Players can try logging into their Epic Games account after logging out of the Epic Games launcher.

If that doesn't work, players can try rebooting their router.

If rebooting the router doesn't help, then players can try restarting their system.

If none of the above steps work, players could wait for a couple of hours before logging in again. Given how excited the community is for the upcoming season, there's a high chance that servers could expect issues during the early hours of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 launch.

