What is Toggle Targeting in Fortnite?

Toggle Targeting in Fortnite is a technical concept that should be understood clearly. Fortnite has a plethora of players across different platforms. Some play on PCs while others play on their gaming consoles. However, thanks to Epic Games' cross-platform compatibility, players across different platforms can play together.

Each device has its own merits, and different players feel comfortable on different devices. Some seasoned players don't want to be restricted to the default individual platform settings, so they optimize their machines to suit them better and help make gameplay smoother.

There are a number of techniques that players can use to gain an advantage in the game and get the best performance from their machine. Toggle Targeting in Fortnite is one such technique that players can use to improve their gameplay. Even though it is advantageous to do so, optimizing the settings on your system to get optimal performance is far from unethical.

Should you use Toggle Targeting in Fortnite?

Toggle Targeting in Fortnite might seem overwhelming to the unversed, but it's fairly easy to understand and even easier to apply in the game. Toggle Targeting is an option that is provided in the game settings. This option can easily be toggled on or off, depending upon the player's preference.

To better understand the concept, let’s ignore the term toggle for a while. In Fortnite, when a player is playing on a PC and right-clicks while having a gun equipped, the screen enters into a mode called Aim Down Sight (ADS). In this mode, the screen gets slightly zoomed in, and the sight of the gun gets aligned with the crosshair on the screen.

A player using Aim Down Sight in the game (Image via Epic Games)

This helps to target the enemy better and generally improves the efficiency of the shots fired. If the player is not in the ADS mode, the instance is called hip firing. This is the same as the default targeting mode in the game. Now that the ADS concept is clear, let’s add the toggle back into the equation.

A player hip firing in the game (Image via Epic Games)

Toggle, simply put, is the action of switching between two modes. By default, when the player right-clicks, he enters ADS, and when the player releases the right-click, he toggles it off. Toggle Targeting in Fortnite is a setting that players can use to toggle between the two modes mentioned above.

Fortnite provides an option that allows the player to set Toggle Targeting to either on or off. If the setting is enabled, upon right-clicking, the player will enter ADS and remain as such until the player right-clicks once again. When the setting is off, upon right-clicking, the player will enter ADS, but he will have to hold the right-click down in order to remain in the mode.

How to enable/disable Toggle Targeting (Image via Epic Games)

Whether or not players should use Toggle Targeting in Fortnite depends on their preferred playstyle. To save precious micro seconds of reaction time, players can turn the setting off. But if players want the convenience of one-click ADS, they can turn the setting on.

The technique is used to shave off added reaction time by toggling between targets. It is mostly used by Fortnite competitive players. Toggle Targeting can be found in the game settings. Players will have to navigate to the Combat tab, and they will be able to enable or disable it there.

