When does the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass end?

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 right around the corner, players are undoubtedly buzzing with excitement about what the upcoming season, confirmed to be titled "Wrecked," will bring to the game, especially in terms of new cosmetics and the new Battle Pass. However, this begs the question of when the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass will end and how long players have to progress through the ranks and access the exclusive rewards that the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass.

The Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass will end on May 24, 2024, at 2 am ET. This means players only have a couple of days left before the Battle Pass is reset with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass end dates and times

The Myths and Mortals Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

As noted, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, titled Myths and Mortals, concludes on May 24, 2024, at 2 am ET, which is also highlighted in the Battle Pass menu in-game. Much like previous seasons and Battle Passes, the end of the Myths and Mortals Battle Pass will seemingly coincide with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, with Epic Games resetting all players' seasonal levels back to 0 for the new season.

Based on the information provided by the developers themselves, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass end date and time across different regions are listed below:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): Thursday, May 23, 11:00 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): Friday, May 24, 12:00 AM

Central Standard Time (CST): Friday, May 24, 1:00 AM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): Friday, May 24, 2:00 AM

Brazil, Rio (BRT): Friday, May 24, 3:00 AM

UTC: Friday, May 24, 6:00 AM

London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): Friday, May 24, 7:00 AM

Central European Time (CET): Friday, May 24, 8:00 AM

India (IST): Friday, May 24, 11:30 AM

China (CST): Friday, May 24, 2:00 PM

Japan (JST): Friday, May 24, 3:00 PM

Sydney, Australia (AEDT): Friday, May 24, 4:00 PM

Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): Friday, May 24, 6:00 PM

Note that while these timings have been provided by Epic Games through in-game messages and official social media channels, they're subject to change due to any delays or technical issues that push the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. So, if you still haven't completed the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass, now might be the time to put your efforts into full swing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback