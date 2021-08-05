When is the Fortnite Party Skull Ranger skin coming out in Season 7?

The Skull Ranger and Skull Trooper were once the best skins to have in Fortnite. The Skull Trooper was a Chapter 1 - Season 1 Battle Pass exclusive, and the Skull Ranger joined the game in the Item Shop during Chapter 1 - Season 6. Being similar, they quickly became some of the best skins in the game. The Skull Trooper was especially good because no one really had it. Fortnite later added them back to the Item Shop, making them a lot less rare but no less cool. Then new styles were added to them, making them even cooler.

Now, probably for the upcoming Rift Tour event, they're releasing the Party Skull Ranger and Party Skull Trooper. According to data miner HYPEX, these skins are coming soon.

Party Skull Ranger and Party Skull Trooper in Fortnite

It should be noted that, as PLildr1 points out, it is highly unlikely that these styles will be added to the existing Skull Ranger and Skull Trooper skins. Instead, it is very likely that they will be completely new skins that will be sold separately in the Item Shop.

Lmao u though this was a style u forgot that this is epic games — DR1P (@PLildr1) August 4, 2021

Currently, there's no date set for the addition of these new Party Skull skins, but before or during the Rift Tour event is a good probability. These skins are partiers and they're likely to be a featured part of the concert. The official names are Party Trooper and Sparkle Skull. According to FN_Assist, these will be given to players when the Fortnite Rift Tour begins.

#Fortnite String Hotfix:



- Set_02

➥ Ariana Grande



- TBD

➥ Attend a Rift Tour show from August 6 to August 8, and unlock the exclusive Neon Party Trooper style for Party Trooper!



- Bear Hug

➥ Bring it in. — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) August 4, 2021

This has not been confirmed, but it is certainly possible. The Rift Tour kicks off tomorrow, with shows at the dates and times given below. Be sure to join for the exclusive skins, if that proves to be the case.

August 6 at 6.00 pm EST

August 7 at 2.00 pm EST

August 8 at 12.00 am EST

August 8 at 10.00 am EST

August 8 at 6.00 pm EST

The challenges, one of which involves attending the Rift Tour, are as follows and have various other rewards:

"Interact with the Rift Posters" rewards Rift-sterpiece spray

"Use an Alien Hologram Pad on top of the Party UFO" rewards Cloud Kitty emote

"Save the date in the Rift Tour tab and play a match" rewards Cosmic Cuddles Loading Screen

"Attend the Rift Tour" rewards Cuddly Cloudcruiser commemorative Umbrella

Image via Epic Games

Will the Party Trooper and Sparkle Skull skins be popular additions to Fortnite?

