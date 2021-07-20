When is the Fortnite Season 7 end-of-season live event: Expected start date, event timer and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has roared through the first half and appears to be picking up steam and heading towards a climactic finale. The end-of-season live events have become highly anticipated. Each end-of-season live event tends to hold drastic changes for the game and has proven to be some of the best events in the game's short history.

This season's closing event is sure to be dramatic and carry heavy consequences for the game's future. Here's what is known so far.

A countdown will appear for an event at some point 👀 pic.twitter.com/gz1cEK7OXH — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

Fortnite: End of Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 has had big changes and implications for the game, but it appears that the end of the season will have even bigger changes and implications. Several leaks are rumored to be about what's to come in the next season, including Naruto, ridable creatures and the possible return of Mechs. For now, players will have to be patient and wait for the season to close.

Naruto. Image via Sportskeeda

There should be about three or four weeks left in Season 7, based on the typical runtime for a season (10 weeks or so). With that being said, the end-of-season live event is coming soon, and players are anticipating the countdown timer appearing on their screens. According to dataminer HYPEX, here's what that will likely look like.

Here's what the event countdown will look like in the lobby! (The date is just a placeholder I used to test) pic.twitter.com/OdRCOpWX6G — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 20, 2021

He also says that the timer will appear in the middle of the map. This could signify where the event might take place, as many map changes have started and ended at the most central point of the island. The meteor at Dusty Depot, the Alien center and so many more things have appeared or happened at that spot. The timer may also signify the leaked Ariana Grande concert that is likely to be a part of Season 7. It could also be the destruction of a POI, like Coral Castle.

Coral Castle. Image via EarlyGame

The anticipated start date for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is in early September, so the clock is ticking. This season is set to be one of the best in Fortnite history, much like its predecessor that players are currently in.

Edited by Gautham Balaji