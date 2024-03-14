"When we going to make this happen Fortnite": Stephen A Smith wants his skin in-game

Fortnite has seen its fair share of interesting collaborations, to say the least, bringing in not just iconic fictional characters but real-life celebrities and musicians. However, one of the most bizarre ideas for a collaboration that has recently come up in the Fortnite community is a skin for Stephen A Smith, the popular NBA analyst and TV personality.

The idea came up when an X user named @TheCasno posed a question about Stephen A Smith potentially getting their own skin in Fortnite. This prompted a response from the man himself, with Stephen A Smith tweeting:

"When we going to make this happen Fortnite."

"I'd spend V-Bucks so quick" - The Fortnite community is all for Stephen A Smith to join the in-game roster

The tweet proposing a potential Stephen A Smith collaboration included what seems to be an AI-generated image of Stephen A Smith himself. The picture shows him dropping from the Battle Bus alongside other loopers, making his way to what seems to be the iconic Tilted Towers POI.

The unexpected yet hilarious proposal has attracted attention from the community, with players giving their take on how the collaboration could shape up. Many wondered about how the experience could be, facing the notorious NBA analyst in battle. Players even went as far as envisioning what it would feel like to get boxed up, one pumped, and even emoted on by a player sporting the Stephen A Smith.

Meanwhile, others proposed cosmetic additions that could go well with this crossover. This includes alternative styles for the potential Stephen A Smith outfit, referencing his iconic cowboy hat look, as well as his popular meme audio, saying, "I'm here to tell you... We don't care".

Players expressed excitement at the prospect of seeing Stephen A Smith in Fortnite's Battle Royale setting, with some even claiming they would reinstall the game and spend all their V-Bucks just to get this potential skin.

That being said, here are some of the most notable responses from the community:

Funnily enough, Lachlan's eSports team PWR also had an opinion on this, suggesting Stephen A Smith join the organization if the collaboration was to become a reality.

While the Fortnite x Stephen A Smith Icon Series collaboration seems hilarious and outlandish at first thought, it is important to remember that nothing is really off limits for Epic Games.

