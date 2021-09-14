When is the Naruto skin arriving in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is finally here with a ton of new content for players. As expected, the Battle Pass has introduced a plethora of unique skins like Fabio Sparklemane, Carnage, and more.

However, many players were disappointed at launch when the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass didn't feature the Naruto skin. There were rumors regarding a crossover between Epic Games and the widely renowned anime series, and players were disheartened to see that the trailers for the latest season didn't mention Naruto at all.

This begs the question, will Naruto actually be a part of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and if so, when will he be arriving?

Will Naruto be in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Even though Naruto didn't arrive in the Battle Pass, players should not assume that Epic Games has scrapped the crossover. Apparently, the skin will be available in the Item Shop later this season.

Epic Games is yet to confirm the Naruto skin in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Item Shop. Regardless, leakers have claimed that the company has finally acquired the character rights. This is further backed up by Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard's statement that Naruto will indeed be coming to Fortnite later this season.

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX also mentioned that Epic Games has been trying to bring in Naruto since Chapter 2 Season 5. If the developers have finally acquired the rights to do so, they will naturally not delay the arrival of Naruto anymore.

There are several other factors that have led to players believing in a Naruto crossover in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. The project was leaked during the infamous court battle between Epic Games and Apple alongside Ariana Grande and LeBron James.

Moreover, Epic Games had sent a survey earlier asking for players' opinions on collaborations with Rick and Morty, Family Guy, and Resident Evil. Interestingly, this list also contained Naruto.

What to expect from the Naruto skin in Fortnite?

Fortnite is easily one of the biggest games in the world in terms of skins, design, art, and cosmetics. Hence, players can expect a Naruto skin that perfectly replicates the character, and has certain anime textures.

In addition to that, leakers believe that an explosive Kunai weapon can also arrive with Naruto.

Naruto and Kunai weapon might come in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The anime industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise at the moment, and Fortnite certainly realizes this. It won't be a surprise if more anime characters such as Goku, Sasuke, and Kakashi become a part of the Fortnite universe following a successful Naruto crossover.

