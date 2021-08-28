When is the Naruto skin coming to Fortnite? Release date, confirmed leaks, and more

The Fortnite community is eagerly awaiting Naruto's arrival in Chapter 2 Season 8. Over the past few months, several leaks have hinted at this massive crossover, and it seems like the upcoming season will finally officiate it.

Apparently, Fortnite has been working to bring in the Naruto skin for a long time. Many believe that the developers have finally gained the rights and will not waste much time introducing the anime character in the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass.

From its potential release date to an additional weapon, here's everything that has been leaked about the Naruto skin so far.

When is the Naruto skin coming to Fortnite?

The court battle between Epic Games and Apple revealed many crossovers that the former had been planning. These included crossovers featuring the likes of Neymar Jr., LeBron James, The Rock, and, of course, Naruto.

A prominent Fortnite leaker who has leaked a ton of upcoming content accurately has also claimed that the Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass will have a Naruto skin.

Interestingly, all the crossovers that were leaked have been delayed. The Neymar Jr skin was initially scheduled to arrive in the third quarter of 2020, but the actual crossover took place in 2021.

Hence, it is safe to assume that Naruto will be a Fortnite skin. However, fans might have to wait a little longer than expected.

HYPEX, on Twitter, has already revealed that the Naruto crossover was actually supposed to be a part of Season 5.

Naruto was planned for Season 5 but it hasn't been made/released yet 😳 (via @Guille_GAG) pic.twitter.com/FpVVXn1LIt — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 3, 2021

The Naruto crossover will undoubtedly be the first step in the right direction for Fortnite. The anime industry is witnessing an unprecedented rise at the moment.

If Naruto becomes a massive hit among players, Epic might work on other big names like Goku.

If that insider leak is fully correct and Epic really gives us Naruto in Season 8 they HAVE TO give us a Goku skin too that progresses with elims, we've been waiting for this since forever! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 28, 2021

Based on the leaks mentioned above, Naruto will most likely be available in Fortnite on September 18. It is the date for the next season's Battle Pass release.

Explosive Kunai weapon coming to Fortnite?

The Kunai is one of the most common tools used by ninjas, and Naruto also has one.

Naruto and the Kunai might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Leaks have suggested that an explosive Kunai weapon will accompany Naruto's skin.

The widely popular Naruto Run was added to Fortnite as an emote called Full Tilt during Chapter 1 Season 10. Hence, it wouldn't be a surprise if other Ninja-themed items also arrive soon.

This is not a drill. Naruto Run is in the item shop, use code squatingdog to have as much fun as we are! I will become Hokage! #narutorun #fortnitebr @FortniteGame #dogsquad pic.twitter.com/7mRorVlQze — Squatingdog (@thesquatingdog) September 22, 2019

Epic's interest in anime characters is self-evident, and in Chapter 2 Season 8, players might witness many anime crossovers. As of now, they can look forward to unlocking Kevin Couture, another highly anticipated upcoming skin.

Edited by Ravi Iyer