When is Tilted Towers returning to Fortnite Chapter 3? Release date and time confirmed

One of the most anticipated events in Fortnite history will occur in a few days. According to data miners and leakers, Tilted Towers will soon be making a comeback to the game.

The iconic POI has had numerous renditions throughout the game's timeline. However, only the 'OG' version has managed to stay relevant and popular to this day.

Based on the information at hand, the Tilted Tower, currently called Frosty Fields, will thaw back into existence on January 18. The date has not been chosen at random, as it marks the fourth anniversary of the POI being added in-game in 2018.

When will Tilted Towers start defrosting in Fortnite Chapter 3?

Currently, the fourth stage of ice melting is live. This will continue until January 16. Once the stage has been completed, the fifth stage will initiate. As the stage begins over time, snow on the western hemisphere of the island will start to melt.

If all goes according to plan, Tilted Towers should be revealed on January 18. This happens to be a Tuesday, which means that the 19.10 update will also commence on the same day.

Based on this information, it's almost certain that the POI will be returned to its former glory once the Fortnite downtime ends. However, given the radical game chances that have occurred, Tilted Towers may look a bit different than most 'OG' players would remember.

Should new players hot-drop into Tilted Towers when it goes live?

Hot-dropping into Tilted Towers will be an experience like no other. Will new players survive the hot-drop? Not, but it will be fun nevertheless. However, those who manage to survive will be able to explore the most popular location in-game.

Currently, the area has a decent loot count that encompasses 32 loot chests, about 100 floor loot spots, 14 ammo boxes, two campfires and a slurp truck. While this may sound like a lot, it will fall short in the long run.

Furthermore, no vehicles can be found in the area. Following the Fortnite 19.10 update, it's likely that the developers will add them as well to the location. While Spider-Man Web-Shooters is a great mobility tool, nothing sometimes beats good old-fashioned cars on wheels.

Other changes players can expect on January 18

Based on the information available, 'Butter Cakes,' aka the larger dinosaurs, may begin to appear following the Fortnite 19.10 update. With the snow melting and their brumation period coming to an end, they'll likely be roaming about the map.

Aside from the new wildlife, the Imagined Order should have their cave base/POI up and running. Additionally, a new shipment of Grenade Launchers should also arrive on the island. Apart from these new additions, a few new skins and perhaps NPCs may be added in.

