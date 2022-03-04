When will Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 start? New leaks, rumors, and more

The end of the ongoing season of Fortnite is very close. With the end date approaching, gamers are currently busy grinding and raking up as much XP as possible before the new season kicks in.

Despite all this, gamers are also keeping an eye on Chapter 3 Season 2. Each new season brings forth new content updates and cosmetics. Gamers are quite interested in exploring what the upcoming season holds for them.

This article will reveal a handful of information and leaks regarding the next season uncovered so far.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 information and leaks

Release date

RIZE @JosiahCevallos Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming soon (March 19th) Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 is coming soon (March 19th) https://t.co/Mx6BGEZqV6

Chapter 3 Season 2's release date is currently the most discussed issue in the Fortnite community. Gamers have been speculating the exact dates for a long time. However, it is quite difficult to say anything for certain without official confirmation.

However, going by the ongoing Battle Pass, the current season will end on March 19. Therefore, loopers can expect the next season to commence on March 20.

Leaks regarding the upcoming season

Several leaks regarding Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 have surfaced in recent times. Some of these leaks come from reliable data miners. Therefore, gamers can expect them to feature in the game soon.













The leaked "Zoe Clash" skin for Fortnite Chapter3 v19.40 is in the files under "Starter Pack." This could mean that it will be the SP for Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 2!

Following the v19.40 update, data miners noticed a new set of cosmetics in the in-game files. The cosmetics were under the tag of Starter Pack. This has raised severe speculation and it is believed that this set of cosmetics will serve as the Starter Pack for Chapter 3 Season 2.









The Mythic Thermal AR i leaked a month ago is still coming, for Season 2.. The normal Thermal ARs have been buffed to become fully automatic, the Mythic one too. Mythic Stats: - 39 Body/Builds Damage & 78 Headshot - Clip Size: 15, Reload Time 2s & Fire Rate: 1.8 (70 DPS)

Data miner Hypex has revealed that the upcoming season will bring a Mythic AR to the game. The statistics of the weapon have also been revealed. The data miner also revealed that the LMG could also return to the game next season.

Fortnite News 🏙 @FortniteBR Each issue of the new Marvel Comics will include a code for an in-game cosmetic. All redeemable items will be available in the shop at a later date. #Fortnite Each issue of the new Marvel Comics will include a code for an in-game cosmetic. All redeemable items will be available in the shop at a later date. #Fortnite https://t.co/wrNwKOB4Kx

Epic has also revealed an upcoming comic series along with Marvel. This comic series will bring several superhero skins to the game and each issue. Therefore, gamers can expect some part of the upcoming season to feature the Marvel superheroes as a part of the storyline.

