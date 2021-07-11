When will Galactus skin come to Fortnite?: Expected release date, pricing, and other details

Epic has been dropping consecutive hits following the release of Fortnite Season 7. The developers have introduced several new elements to the gamers, and gamers have been hooked ever since to explore these new items.

The Alien-themed season has stood out from the rest, and many OG players have claimed that, in terms of popularity and content, Season 7 stands out from the rest of the seasons.

Aside from making in-game changes, Epic has introduced a Cosmic Summer event that will unveil several summer-themed cosmetics in the game. Several skins are yet to be released by the developers. Loopers hope Epic will roll out some of these items in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite’s Marvel deigns are always super good tbh

Galactus is my personal favorite pic.twitter.com/li757Jci7d — 🎃 Sour 🍂 (@Sourdust_Art) July 10, 2021

Fortnite Season 7: Possibility of Galactus skin emerges

Galactus has been one of Fortnite's most beloved antagonists. The character was introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4, and his involvement led to The Devourer Of Worlds Event.

Ever since the event commenced, gamers have been eager to know when the skin will feature in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Epic is known for its profitable collaboration events with some of the biggest names in the popular culture sector. MCU has been one of the collaborations from where the developers have enjoyed immense fortune and popularity.

when pic.twitter.com/ppyJwI3CWH — Twea - Fortnite Leaks & News (@TweaBR) July 10, 2021

As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding the release date of the Galactus skin in Fortnite Season 7. Gamers are only speculating about the possibility and hoping that the developers will release the cosmetic soon.

The possibility of the Galactus skin arriving in Fortnite has been growing strongly since Epic has been working with the comic book segment for a few seasons. It seems the developers will be working on the same for the seasons to come.

However, gamers are also petrified that the Galactus skin could face the fate of the Thanos skin. Thanos was introduced in Fortnite chapter 1, season 4; however, the skin came out in Season 7.

The Galactus skin will be an Epic outfit and therefore, gamers can expect it to cost somewhere between 1500-2500 V-Bucks. Loopers can expect the possibility of the coveted cosmetic to arrive along with the bundle as well.

The bundle will pack pickaxes, backblings, and gliders as the primary inclusions. There is also the possibility of a weapon wrap and a separate loading skin in the bundle. Everything will be confirmed once Epic gives the green signal, or the data miners can extract anything from the in-game files.

