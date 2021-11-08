Where can you find the Mythic goldfish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8?

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 still houses the most overpowered item in the Battle Royale game, the Mythic Goldfish. Introduced in patch 11.0, players came to know about a fish that can be lifted out of the water and carried around as a trophy in the game.

Furthermore, it deals a damage of 200 per second and that means it kills with a single shot. To kill enemies, players will simply have to throw it at other players.

However, the most difficult part about this weapon is finding it. To date, it is the rarest weapon on the island and in fact it is so rare that many in the Fortnite community do not believe it exists. That idea, however, changed after players started finding it and made video evidence on the mythic goldfish.

Nonetheless, there are considerable parts of the community that surely are waiting for their chance to get their hands on the rarest mythic item in Fortnite.

How to find the mythic goldfish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Since the mythic goldfish was introduced in a season where fishing was a full-time job in Fortnite, the idea of sitting behind and reeling a goldfish in might be absurd to some in Season 8.

However, fish still exist in Fortnite and the goldfish might be in the water anywhere on the island. There is no exact location for the mythic goldfish in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, but it still hasn't been vaulted since players have posted videos with it online.

It is also pretty difficult to reel it in with a fishing rod. However, players can always get lucky by eliminating a player who already has found the mythic goldfish in a match and then taking it from them.

It might be risky since the enemy will try and use it against other players and if it hits, no amount of shields will be able to counter the blow.

The mythic goldfish also completes a few achievements like "No One Will Believe You Caught This" and "Trophy Hunter."

Edited by Rohit Mishra