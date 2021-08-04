Where to collect resources in Holly Hatchery in Fortnite Season 7

The landscape of Fortnite is forever being changed, and in this season, the Mothership has been doing most of the landscaping work. Following the 17.30 update, large chunks of Slurpy Swamp were abducted and are now floating in mid-air and have a low gravity zone.

Based on the leaks, it's known that this is just one of three POIs that will be abducted and destroyed over time. It's still unclear why the alien invaders have chosen these POIs, but they must have their reasons.

According to Dr. Slone, the very fabric of the island is being contaminated by these alien activities. This is true given that Holly Hatchery has been made into an alien POI, alongside the smaller purple blotches on the island and alien parasites that roam about freely.

To confirm her doubts and support her theory, Slone is tasking loopers with collecting resource samples to analyze and shed light on how the aliens influence the island.

She's under the impression that they are getting ready to terraform the island. So she is willing to reward volunteers with 30,000 experience points to help her discover the truth and find proof.

Note: Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Challenges will go live on August 4th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Collect resources in Holly Hatchery" Fortnite week 9 Legendary challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to harvest and gather a total of 100 resources from Holly Hatchery. This challenge is not bound to a single match, and players can complete it in multiple attempts if needed.

An easy way to complete this task will be to land at the edges of Holly Hatchery rather than directly dropping into the center of the POI. Since the challenge does not mention any resources, in particular, players are free to harvest anything they find to collect resources and complete this challenge.

Another easy way to complete this challenge would be to harvest resources from within the houses at Holly Hatchery. This will not only protect other players but from hostile aliens as well and will provide players with both loot and resources to complete the challenge.

