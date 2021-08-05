Where to dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer in Fortnite Season 7

Grandpa Rick is supposed to be helping the IO fight off the alien invaders in Fortnite. But by the looks of it, he's doing quite the opposite. After tasking players with launching toilets into the air, he now wants them to 'dance' on top of an alien abductor or saucer.

This request is rather peculiar, given how it serves no purpose. However, according to Rick, it's a universal form of communication. Now, given that the Mothership is abducting POI's in-game, and aliens shoot on sight, it's safe to assume that the aliens are not interested in communicating at all.

Nonetheless, Grandpa Rick is looking for brave volunteers to carry out his ludicrous demands and promises to reward those who succeeded with 30,000 experience points. While the task will not help the IO defeat the aliens, it will be rather entertaining to watch for sure.

"Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer" Fortnite Epic challenge (Image via XTigerHyperX/Twitter)

Note: The Fortnite Week 9 Epic Challenges will go live on August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer" Fortnite week 9 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players need to either use a dance emote on top of an abductor or on top of an alien saucer as a passenger. However, with that being said, this challenge may prove to be a bit difficult at the moment, given the circumstances.

Currently, Fortnite alien abductors are vaulted in-game, so the only abductor is the one at the center of the map that showcases the event countdown timer. To complete this challenge, players will need to dance on top of the event abductor and use a dance emote.

Note: It's unclear if this method will work for certain.

Me trying to complete all Abductor-related quests just in case they get disabled again 😂 #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/G8d25zVIkP — Shay (@ShxayYT) July 16, 2021

The other way that guarantees to complete the challenge is relatively a bit harder. Players will have to land on an alien saucer, get into a holding slot, and emote.

Each match has three locations where alien saucers will spawn, and three spawns at each location. Remember to look for purple names on the map to spot them easily.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: Fortnite Ariana Grande Concert - Start date, regional timings, free rewards, event venue, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen