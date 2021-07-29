Where to emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake in Fortnite Season 7

Guggimon doesn't really seem to care about the fact that an alien invasion is taking place in Fortnite. While the island's inhabitants run and hide from the alien or fight back from the shadows, Guggimon goes about as if nothing out of the ordinary is occurring.

After tasking players to hunt down bounty targets and set others ablaze, he now wants to add insult to injury by having loopers pose in front of the camera for him. In a weird twist, it would seem that the NPC now wants to pass its flamboyancy and carefree nature onto others as well.

To achieve his goal, he's offering a chance for loopers to appear in his new post as guest stars. Players have to emote in the middle of an alien invasion and avoid being eliminated by others.

To further entice players to take on this task and the risk, a reward of 30,000 experience points will be handed out to those who strike a pose and emote in front of the camera at Believe Beach or Lazy Lake.

Note: Fortnite Week 8 Epic challenges will go live on July 29th at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

How to complete the "Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake" Fortnite week 8 challenge

Players will need to use any emote in front of the camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake.

While the task at hand is probably the easiest among all the other challenges this week, given how both these locations are hot-drop zones, there are bound to be problems along the way.

Despite the various factors to take into consideration, completing the challenge shouldn't be too hard. With that being said, here are the locations of the cameras.

1) Believer Beach

Players can find the camera on the right side of the pier, next to a small house on the beach.

2) Lazy Lake

Players need to look out for a fancy house with a swimming pool on the Southwest side of Lazy Lake. The camera at this location can be found just adjacent to the pool.

