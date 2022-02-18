Where to experience an earthquake in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Earthquakes are the latest natural phenomenon to occur in the Fortnite Battle Royale.

When Chapter 3 Season 1 arrived, rumors were running wild about weather events taking place during the middle of the game. Those rumors came true with tornadoes and lightning strikes galore.

Now, yet another disaster-like scenario is catching players off guard. While exploring, looting, or fighting in Covert Cavern, earthquakes can shake the foundation of the island.

Where earthquakes happen in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Covert Cavern is filled with IO technology and equipment (Image via Epic Games)

An earthquake changed the state of the Fortnite island in Chapter 1 Season 7. Cracks formed across the island and began to destroy some of the iconic points of interest.

Earthquakes in Chapter 3 Season 1 work differently than that one, which occurred more as a live event over several days. These ones are triggered randomly and affect gameplay.

At this point, earthquakes are only occurring at the Covert Cavern point of interest. This is the area drilled into a mountain that the Imagined Order has turned into a base of operations.

The reason behind these earthquakes is unknown, but several theories are leading players to believe that IO drilling and digging at Covert Cavern is what is causing them to happen.

Earthquakes don't just shake players' screens. They damage and destroy builds as well as other items in the Imagined Order base that can usually be farmed for materials.

To experience an earthquake, head to the Covert Cavern POI. It is a giant mountain with a large entrance built into the bottom of it on the west side of the Fortnite map.

It is slightly northeast of Camp Cuddle and to the southwest of Logjam Lumberyard. The POI is named on the map, so players can set a marker and follow it there.

With these earthquakes being a fresh part of the game, don't be surprised if nearly the entire lobby heads to Covert Canyon and a massive battle ensues while everyone waits to feel the island shake beneath them.

