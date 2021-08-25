Where to find books on explosions in Fortnite (Week 12 challenges) 

With Fortnite Season 7 inching closer to completion, it's only a matter of time before the Mothership comes crashing down onto the island. Dr. Slone's plans are in motion, and with the 17.50 update coming next week, things are about to get explosive in the game.

Nonetheless, before the giant alien vessel can be blown to smithereens and go out in a blaze of glory, loopers will have to learn everything there is to know about explosives. Given that they'll be taking care of the task, knowledge will be required to complete it.

Dr. Slone believes that two books on explosions should be enough to acquire the knowledge needed to execute her plan. Although reading can be boring, loopers who manage to collect the books will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

Note: Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenges will go live on August 25, at 10.00 am Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Search for books on explosions" Fortnite week 12 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players need to look for and collect two books on explosions. This challenge is not bound to a single match and players can complete it in multiple attempts.

There are a total of three locations where these books on explosions can be collected. Each of these named locations has two books that players can collect, and are located on the east side of the island.

All locations for books on explosions in Fortnite Season 7

Steamy Stacks:

Inside the lobby on the ground floor, next to the sofa nearest to the exit

Inside building number three on the ground floor, next to a control panel

Dirty Docks:

Next to the garbage dumpster behind the wall of the northwest gate

Next to the garbage dumpster near the tilted blue shipping container

Catty Corner:

On the right side of the garage in Chonker's Customs, next to a trash can

Outside the RV in Catty Corner, next to the pile of junk

