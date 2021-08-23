Fortnite leak reveals fan-favorite landing spot is about to be destroyed

A big revelation awaits gamers as a recent Fortnite leak indicates that a fan-favorite POI, Misty Meadows, is set to be destroyed in the coming weeks.

The curtains over Fortnite Season 7 will be drawn in the coming weeks. Gamers are pretty curious as to how Epic Games will illustrate the end of the season. Several leaks have suggested that there will be a face-off between the IO and the Aliens. However, it is too early to draw any conclusion.

Fortnite leaks suggest Misty Meadows will see intense action

Misty Meadows is one of the most popular POIs in Fortnite. It was added in the v11.00 update that rolled out during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 1. Since then, gamers it has been frequently visited by gamers. The POI offers quite a good amount of loot and is a favorable destination among gamers.

However, data miners recently revealed that Misty Meadows could be the POI where the Alien Mothership will eventually crash at the end of the season. The crash will surely destroy the POI, and it is speculated that it will be removed from the map.

It has been revealed that the developers have tested this aspect for Fortnite Season 7. Even the in-game files apparently have revealed the strings "Misty Aftermath" and "Misty Removed."

(SEASON 7 EVENT SPOILERS)



Misty Meadows MIGHT be the POI where the mothership crashes with this season's event

The POI was tested by Devs for the season 7 map with the names (Misty Aftermath) and (Misty Remove)



/S17/AbductedPOI/Maps/Proto/S17_MistyAftermath_Test pic.twitter.com/V8B25hPNu2 — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) August 22, 2021

A few days ago, a major Fortnite leak revealed plans to take down the Alien Mothership. The audio clip belonging to Dr. Slone showed that the Mothership would be crashing into a populated area.

She also instructed members of the IO to remove people from that specific location.

The plan to bring down the Mothership continues and it will crash somewhere populated according to Dr Slone... pic.twitter.com/RRpGvQZmBf — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

Ever since the audio clip went viral, gamers have been curious to find out the exact location of the crash. The recent Fortnite leak suggests that Dr. Slone was talking about Misty Meadows.

The removal of this POI at the end of Fortnite Season 7 indicates that a new point of interest will feature at the start of the new season. Data miners have not revealed anything related to the latest POI, though.

However, Misty Meadows is one of the most favorable landing sites for gamers. Its removal means Epic will have to plan something significant to cover up for the destruction of Misty Meadows.

