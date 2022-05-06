Where to find Choppas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

Vehicles have been a big part of Fortnite since the first one was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 4. When the shopping cart arrived on the island, the game was forever changed. Since then, there have been several unique vehicles, including:

Planes

Golf carts

Ballers

Cars

Trucks

Planes

Quadcrashers

Choppas

The last entry on that list, Choppas, was an interesting addition to the game in Chapter 2 Season 2. They were a popular vehicle during their time, even if they were a bit divisive.

Fortnite @FortniteGame Whoa, you can see everything from up here! Head to a local funding station in order to fly the skies in the Choppa Whoa, you can see everything from up here! Head to a local funding station in order to fly the skies in the Choppa 🚁 https://t.co/sSENayehuV

Now, they're finally returning to the game in Chapter 3 Season 2. Here's where players can find one.

Choppas locations in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

The good thing about Choppas is that they will be easy to get, relatively speaking. Tanks were an Imagined Order weapon, so they spawned in heavily guarded locations where the IO was everywhere. This is not the case with Choppas. In fact, they're arguably a Seven invention — even though they've been in the game before — to be used for the purpose of fighting the IO. Therefore, they can be found at different Seven Outposts.

Not all of them have a Choppa, but here are the ones that do:

Seven Outpost I

Seven Outpost II

Seven Outpost III

Seven Outpost IV

Seven Outpost V

Seven Outpost VII

Every Outpost except Outpost VI has a Choppa. Here they are, roughly marked on a map:

Choppa locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Depending on the route that the Battle Bus initially takes, any of these locations could be easily accessed. The thing, though, is that this applies to all 95-100 players in the match. What this means is that those Choppas might end up being hot drops.

Plus, since there are only six of these vehicles available on the entire map, players might rush to get one, thus ensuring several Fortnite gamers have to battle it out to obtain a Choppa from a particular spot.

Choppas have 1,500 health, which makes them one of the most fortified vehicles in the game right now. Big trucks have 1,200 health, to put things in perspective.

Fortnite News @Guille_GAG The Choppa northwest of Logjam Lumberyard has been fully funded! The Choppa northwest of Logjam Lumberyard has been fully funded! https://t.co/W9WTbaLXdq

Choppas can hold up to five players and have a boost feature. This can come in handy when trying to escape a difficult situation. If the Choppa is destroyed (knocked down to 0 health), it will head towards the ground and crash, giving players time to escape.

That said, Choppas do not negate fall damage. If Fortnite players get out of the vehicle while it is still above ground, they will take whatever fall damage they normally would.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh