Fortnite Choppas to return in Chapter 3 Season 2, new leak shows

Over the years, Fortnite has added interesting vehicles and ways for loopers to move around the looped island. From OG hoverboards to Ballers and the addition of Driveable Cars in Chapter 2, the game has shown loopers innovative ways to traverse and get inside the zone, away from the damaging storm eye.

However, the game had evolved from ground vehicles when loopers took to the skies to combat one another with the likes of vehicles like X-4 Stormwings and Choppas. Choppas were added to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 2, as a part of The Agency.

These could be found in POIs featuring Boss bases like The Agency, Grotto, The Shark, etc.

Loopers took to the skies using these vehicles, which allowed up to 4 loopers to sit in the Choppa with one driver, carrying 5 loopers at a time. The Choppas were fast with boosts, offered great altitude, and were easy to rotate across the map. However, they were vaulted a season later.

The latest leak shows Choppas returning to Chapter 3 Season 2, where the battle between the Imagined Order and The Seven is purely in combat, and vehicles are playing a significant role.

Fortnite new leak shows Choppas returning in Chapter 3 Season 2

Famous Fortnite leaker Shuffle Gamer recently posted a video on his YouTube that shows a brand new look at Choppa on the Chapter 3 island. The vehicle here could be seen with the skin of the Foundation's weapon wrap.

Loopers could also see with the last season's and the current Battle Pass weapon wraps that all members of The Seven sport a Blue and Red color scheme.

The new Choppa seems to boast 1500 health points (Image via YouTube/ShuffleGamer)

The new Choppa boasts an HP of 1500 and seems like it runs on fuel like the previous ones. It also has similar controls to Fortnite Chapter 2 Choppas, except the color scheme is of The Seven's signature Red and Blue.

With the latest Anvil Launchers and Tanks, Choppas would be a strong vehicle for loopers to battle against each other with.

Other vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

So far, Fortnite has added two new vehicles to the latest Chapter 3 Season 2 and a mod that turns standard cars into battle-ready ramming vehicles. The IO Titan Tanks are a relatively weapon-heavy vehicle featuring a cannon and a turret gunner on top of it and boasts 2500 HP, which is tough to break.

However, with the recent addition of Anvil Launchers in-game, one can easily damage the Tanks one at a time with 600 HP damage with every missile.

On the other hand, The Armored Battle Bus is a modified war vehicle by The Seven, which features a Cow Catcher mod in the front that can ram through any wall or object and two turrets on top of it for players to use.

The players are keener on using Tanks for combat advantage; the Armored Battle Bus also offers some serious 2250 HP to go against the IO weaponry.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha