Where to find and consume birthday cakes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is celebrating its fourth birthday, and developers want to include the base in the celebrations. They've launched an extended festival with rewards, new items, and new challenges. Players have the opportunity to unlock cool rewards as well as earn some XP towards the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass.
One of the challenges players will need to complete is finding and consuming birthday cakes. Fortnite players can use these to gain health and shields, but they'll need to know where to find them first.
A guide to consuming birthday cakes Fortnite
There are several places on the map where players can consume birthday cakes. Players are advised to complete the challenge of dancing in front of cakes before consuming a cake. They are easily found all over the map. They can be specifically be found at the following POIs:
- Misty Meadows,
- Lazy Lake
- Catty Corner
- Retail Row
- Dirty Docks
- Steamy Stacks
- Corny Crops
- Craggy Cliffs
- Pleasant Park
- Coral Castle
- Believer Beach
- Holly Hedges
- Sludgy Swamp
Players can emote in front of them. Then, if necessary, turn around and consume it to regain health. This will prompt players with the appropriate button (depending on the console). Players will need to do this four different times to satisfy the challenge requirements.
By completing these challenges, players will unlock three free rewards. The free rewards are the "4 Me???" Back Bling, "Hooplah Hammer" Pickaxe, and "4? Score!" emote.
The rest of the challenges for Fortnite's fourth birthday are:
Also Read
- Throw birthday presents Fortnite(4)
- Consume birthday cakes in different matches (4)
- Dance in front of cakes (4)
- Collect resources from balloon decorations (4)
The Fortnite Birthday Quests went live today, September 24, at approximately 9:00 am EST and will remain active until September 28 at 2:00 am EST.