Where to find and consume birthday cakes in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite is celebrating its fourth birthday, and developers want to include the base in the celebrations. They've launched an extended festival with rewards, new items, and new challenges. Players have the opportunity to unlock cool rewards as well as earn some XP towards the Chapter 2 Season 8 battle pass.

One of the challenges players will need to complete is finding and consuming birthday cakes. Fortnite players can use these to gain health and shields, but they'll need to know where to find them first.

A guide to consuming birthday cakes Fortnite

There are several places on the map where players can consume birthday cakes. Players are advised to complete the challenge of dancing in front of cakes before consuming a cake. They are easily found all over the map. They can be specifically be found at the following POIs:

Misty Meadows,

Lazy Lake

Catty Corner

Retail Row

Dirty Docks

Steamy Stacks

Corny Crops

Craggy Cliffs

Pleasant Park

Coral Castle

Believer Beach

Holly Hedges

Sludgy Swamp

Players can emote in front of them. Then, if necessary, turn around and consume it to regain health. This will prompt players with the appropriate button (depending on the console). Players will need to do this four different times to satisfy the challenge requirements.

Martyn Littlewood @InTheLittleWood



I'm eating cake and shaking my booty but nothing is going to 1 of 4



🤔 Are the @FortniteGame Birthday challenges not completing for anybody else?I'm eating cake and shaking my booty but nothing is going to 1 of 4 Are the @FortniteGame Birthday challenges not completing for anybody else?



I'm eating cake and shaking my booty but nothing is going to 1 of 4



🤔

By completing these challenges, players will unlock three free rewards. The free rewards are the "4 Me???" Back Bling, "Hooplah Hammer" Pickaxe, and "4? Score!" emote.

Fortnite players can unlock three free rewards for completing the challenges. Image via Epic Games

The rest of the challenges for Fortnite's fourth birthday are:

Also Read

Throw birthday presents Fortnite(4)

Consume birthday cakes in different matches (4)

Dance in front of cakes (4)

Collect resources from balloon decorations (4)

The Fortnite Birthday Quests went live today, September 24, at approximately 9:00 am EST and will remain active until September 28 at 2:00 am EST.

Edited by Srijan Sen