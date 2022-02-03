Where to find and destroy hiding places in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Over the years, Fortnite has added a variety of ways to hide from the enemy. These included items such as the "Bush," haystacks, and porta-potties. In Chapter 3, things are no different.

The Sneaky Snowman was brought back for Winterfest 2021, and a new type of foliage called "Stealth Grass," was added into the mix. This provides players with excellent opportunities to hide.

Destroy hiding places and deny opponents places to hide to earn 25,000 XP (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

However, when it comes to staying hidden from the enemy, nothing beats diving into a dumpster. Unfortunately, the developers are currently redecorating the island and need to destroy a few hiding places. Loopers who decide to join in on the venture will receive 25,000 experience points for helping out.

How to destroy hiding places in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Destroying hiding places is going to be a breeze. However, players should keep an eye out for their opponents while completing the task. Here are the steps required to complete this challenge:

Land at POIs on the map that feature proper buildings and streets.

Find basic supplies and secure the area in the early-game stage.

Once no enemies remain, look for dumpsters and porta-potties to destroy.

Repeat as needed to complete the quest.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Where to find hiding places in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Although hiding places can be found all over the Chapter 3 map, few areas have more than others. Some of these places are in hot drop zones, while others are safer and relatively calmer. Here are their locations:

Greasy Grove

Coney Crossroads

Sleepy Sound

These locations are not exactly safe zones, but they do see relatively low traffic in most matches. While this challenge can be easily completed at Tilted Towers, staying alive long enough will not be feasible.

To complete this task effortlessly, players can even plot a loot path from Sleepy Sound to Coney Crossroads. This will allow them to cover two locations that have hiding places.

How to use hiding places in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Although hiding in dumpsters and porta-potties seems like a good strategy, it hardly ever pans out. There are numerous drawbacks and practically zero benefits to using them.

For instance, if a player is being chased and hides in them, the opponent will obviously know that there's someone inside. They'll either destroy the hiding place or open fire and level it. On the flipside, if the player is hiding to ambush an opponent, the chances of someone walking by is rather low.

For the most part, while hiding in them is fun, their utility in Fortnite Chapter 3 is rather questionable. While a lot of humorous moments may come to fruition using this strategy, don't expect it to improve the odds of winning a match.

Edited by Danyal Arabi